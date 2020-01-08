Loading...

LAS VEGAS – A Las Vegas woman said her bulldog was crushed to death by an electric grooming table in a pet store.

Vikki Seifert told KVVU-TV this week that she had delivered her 2-year-old dog named Minni for a care appointment at a PetSmart store in North Las Vegas last month and noticed that the appointment lasted longer than usual.

Seifert said she then saw employees run to the catchment area and followed them and discovered that her dog was crushed under a grooming table.

“They said they had listened to her heartbeat and that she was gone,” Seifert said.

Store staff could not explain what happened, Seifert said.

She said she was waiting for an autopsy report and wants to see surveillance video.

“People’s pets are their family members,” she said. “She wasn’t just a pet.”

PetSmart in a statement called the bulldog’s death a “tragic accident.”

“There is nothing more important than the safety of the pets under our care and we immediately launched an extensive investigation into how this kind of unknown event might have happened,” the statement said.

The statement added, “We have been in constant contact with the pet’s parent since this happened and will continue to do everything we can to help her in this difficult time.”

