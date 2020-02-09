Bukek’s power-play goal in OT lifts the US to win Canada paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Jill Saulnier had a goal and an assist, while Loren Gabel and Mélodie Daoust also scored for Canada. Geneviève Lacasse has made 26 rescues.

Both teams scored their first goal 24 seconds apart in the first period. Hilary Knight opened the score at 2:37 with a deflection of Megan Bozek’s shot from the point. Knight finished as the leading goal scorer in the series with three and tied most American points with four.

Canada quickly tied it in with Saulnier’s shot from a pass by Rebecca Johnston.

Canada took a 2-1 lead with 3:28 in the first when Gabel finished a two-on-one by beating Cavallini on her glove side. Cameranesi brought it right with 1:36 with a shot that passed Lacasse on her short side.

Daoust placed Canada back in the top 2:56 in the second period with a backhand from the net. The goal was set when Jessie Eldridge forced sales behind the American grid and fed it to Daoust.

The US made it nine minutes in the third when Lamoureux-Morando deflected Emily Matheson’s shot from the point.

NOTES: Alex Carpenter also had four runs in the series for the US (two goals, two assists). … Annie Pankowski, who grew up in Laguna Hills, California, and played in Ducks’ youth hockey programs for girls, had assistance with the goal of Lamoureux-Morando. … The US beat Canada 15-9 in the series.

Joe Reedy, The Associated Press