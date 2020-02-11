Bukek’s power-play goal in OT lifts the US to win Canada paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Bozek had a goal and an assist for the US, who had fallen 3-2 after two periods before he gathered. They tied it nine minutes in the third when Monique Lamoureux-Morando deflected Emily Matheson’s shot from the point.

Hilary Knight and Dani Cameranesi also scored for the US and Emily Matheson had a few assists. Alex Cavallini made 17 saves to achieve her second victory in the series.

Jill Saulnier had a goal and an assist, while Loren Gabel and Mélodie Daoust also scored for Canada. Geneviève Lacasse has made 26 rescues.

“What we have learned from this series is that there are still some positive points and that we must continue to adjust certain aspects of our game,” Daoust said.

The American coach Bob Corkum, who was part of the first Anaheim Mighty Ducks team, said his team was sloppy in the neutral zone for the first 40 minutes before making adjustments.

“We were more clean from the zone in the third period and let most of our work be done in the offensive zone,” he said. “Our blue line was solid. Alex weathered the storm and the team helped her until she got her feet under her. “

Coach Troy Ryan from Canada thought his team was coming out before he settled.

“I told them that we have nothing to lose and are aggressive,” he said.

Both teams scored their first goal 24 seconds apart in the first period. Hilary Knight opened the score at 2:37 with a deflection of Bozek’s shot from the point. Knight finished as the leading goal scorer in the series with three and tied most American points with four.

Canada quickly tied it in with Saulnier’s shot from a pass by Rebecca Johnston.

Canada took a 2-1 lead with 3:28 in the first when Gabel finished a two-on-one by beating Cavallini on her glove side. Cameranesi brought it right with 1:36 with a shot that passed Lacasse on her short side.

Daoust placed Canada back in the top 2:56 in the second period with a backhand from the net. The goal was set when Jessie Eldridge forced sales behind the American grid and fed it to Daoust.

NOTES: Alex Carpenter also had four runs in the series for the US (two goals, two assists). … Annie Pankowski, who grew up in Laguna Hills, California, and played in Ducks’ youth hockey programs for girls, had assistance with the goal of Lamoureux-Morando. … The US beat Canada 15-9 in the series.

Joe Reedy, The Associated Press