Built to Spill Announce Daniel Johnston Album, Part “Bloody Rainbow”

Built to Spill has shared ‘Bloody Rainbow’, a song from their new album by Daniel Johnston. With the title Built to Spill Plays the songs of Daniel Johnston, the record falls on 1 May via Ernest Jenning Records.

“Bloody Rainbow” starts the LP, with frontman Doug Martsch delivering serene vocals via acoustic guitar. “Whirlingly hypnotic / upset the girl,” he sings, “and the skull-spider / milk was low cal.”

Built to Spill Plays the Songs of Daniel Johnston includes Martsch, bass player Jason Albertini and drummer Steve Gere. The songs are derived from the rehearsals of the band during the last Johnston tour in 2017, when they served as the background band of the late songwriter.

“It was pretty special for us,” Martsch tells Rolling Stone. “In fact, we wanted good documentation about what our rehearsals were like. It was much heavier than I thought it would be. “The album was in the final stages of production in September when the cult artist died of natural causes at the age of 58.

Built to Spill Plays the Songs of Daniel Johnston is printed on yellow vinyl, accompanied by a 32-page songbook. The album arrives months after Wilco’s release of Chicago 2017, a vinyl-only album consisting of songs Tweedy (Jeff Tweedy and his son Spencer, Darin Gray, James Elkington and Liam Kazar) cut while serving as Johnston’s backing band in 2017.

Built to Spill Plays the songs of Daniel Johnston Tracklist

1. Bloody rainbow

2. Tell me now

3. Honey, I certainly miss you

4. Good morning you

5. Heart, mind and soul

6. Life in vain

7. Mountain peak

8. Queenie The Dog

9. Impossible love

10. False records from Rock & Roll

11. Fishing

Built To Spill plays the songs of Daniel Johnston from Built To Spill