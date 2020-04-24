Building a YouTube studio: first look at the Blackmagic ATEM Mini and Pocket Cinema 6K camera

As we begin to establish ourselves in what can be a long job working from home, many of us find that we need to replicate some of the professional resources we had in the office. If you attended the hosts of the evening’s talk show, you’ll see Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah and more, all recording their shows from the rooms of their homes.

Even if you don’t have a late-night comedy audience, you may need to improve your game with a bit of transmission to present a professional image. While everyone is engaged in the “new normal,” it’s more important than ever to be professional, especially when working from a home environment.

I’ve been producing videos from home for years. When my books came out, I did a lot of national news on Skype from different rooms in my house. When I first started, my video looked terrible. I had a folding divider as a backdrop and I used a cheap webcam for my connection. Worse, my broadband water connection was decidedly mediocre.

Since then, it has served me to rework my studio every few years. When I moved into this house 18 months ago, I set up basic functionality. I had every intention of optimizing my filming environment once I moved and unpacked completely. Little did I (or no one knew) that moving completely would mean a coronavirus block, but that’s life.

A few months ago, Blackmagic Design approached me to look at a couple of products. He was familiar with the brand because its equipment is in high demand in professional video studios. He had a couple of new products that I wanted to try and, as it happens, I was just starting to analyze my next studio update. So I said yes.

As the attached video shows, I received and started working with two Blackmagic devices:

ATEM Mini is a powerful video switcher that can input and switch between four HDMI sources, producing video that appears in programs such as Zoom and Skype as a webcam. The big key for me is that the ATEM Mini, a $ 295 device, contains the same broadcast-quality green screen chromatics program found in its high-end devices.

This is a camera used by professional videographers to shoot professional videos. You’ll find Netflix shows shot using this camera, for example. While all I do is shoot in my fablab and workshop, my interest was very much the 6K resolution of the camera. I was also very intrigued because the camera uses the same EF lenses as my Canon DSLR, which meant I wouldn’t have to buy new glasses to use the new camera.

I also included a USB-C EX 1 Envio Pro OWC Envoy Pro EX flash drive. The plan was to connect this directly to the Pocket 6K camera to capture 6K video. Unfortunately, even though the drive meets the specifications for 6K capture, in practice it wasn’t fast enough, which is why it wasn’t on Blackmagic’s list of approved discs. Still, it’s fast enough to capture 4K video, so it will still be a win with the new 4K camera.

I have not yet had the opportunity to put the ATEM Mini to measure, because this involves a complete reconstruction of my environment speaking of head studio. So stay tuned for more information on this.

However, I did some testing filming with the 6K pocket in 6K resolution. The idea with this is that I can put the camera in place and then, in post-production, move around the scene captured by the camera, even fitting into a part of the image. You can see a very nice example in the attached video.

Talking about the attached video will definitely give you a look. You will see how the 6K resolution can be used as a virtual viewfinder, as well as delving into each of the products mentioned. And stay tuned. These products will look great in my future studio work, so I’ll report on how all of this works so you can track and implement it yourself.

Are you making video at home? How is your configuration? We let you know in the comments below.

