Builder skipped the approval step during the first crack upon completion of the LRT, documents suggest

The Rideau Transit Group did not receive any significant green light in the spring of 2019 before the consortium first claimed to have met the requirements for a completed $ 2.1 billion Confederation line, according to city documents.

RTG’s first attempt to achieve “substantial completion” and ultimately collect the $ 59 million that the city withheld until the work was done, failed to control the city and an independent certifier.

Documents recently released by the city in response to a request for access to information last August suggest that RTG did not receive the blessing from a team of senior RTG and city railways staff charged with assessing contract requirements and outstanding issues in the run-up to substantial completion. RTG went ahead and submitted the notification of substantial completion.

That did not flow with the city.

RTG sent the message on April 26, 2019 and the city reviewed it before the end of day April 29.

The city sent an opinion letter to RTG on 6 May.

“In the substantial completion announcement (RTG) it claims that the announcement is the result of the conclusions of the project agreement compliance group. This is not correct, “the city wrote to RTG. “This working group did not conclude that significant completion had been achieved from April 29, 2019.”

RTG was unable to comment on Thursday’s deadline when the consortium prepared LRT operations for an expected winter storm.

According to the letter from the city, there were “major outstanding issues that have not been resolved.”

The documents then specify those important issues.

However, the public may not know which parts of the project the city found incomplete. The city edited approximately nine pages of details, with reference to provisions of the municipal access law.

The request was for letters produced by the O-Train construction office and sent to RTG on the subject of non-conformity or non-conformity of construction and testing during a 20-month period ending August 16.

Dozens of other pages in the package were fully edited, in addition to the parts that were edited in the letter from the city on substantial completion.

The city cited various reasons under the municipal access to information law to keep the information secret, including those relating to the release of sensitive technical and financial information, negotiations by the organization and protection of the economic interests of the city.

To achieve a substantial completion, RTG had to prove that all rail infrastructure and the Alstom Citadis Spirit trains were ready for use. Some minor outstanding issues may be allowed, such as landscaping and solutions to minor deficiencies, but nothing that would affect the operational readiness and public use of the LRT system.

Although the city would not reveal its concerns in the letter, this week O-Train offered construction director Michael Morgan a general comment about the first RTG notification of substantial completion.

Morgan said, “the status of completing many critical items related to both components was such that the Confederation Line as a whole was not ready for the safe use and enjoyment of the city and the public.”

The independent certifier, who was an external consultant, hired by both RTG and the city, chose the side of the city and RTG did not receive the $ 59 million.

Around that time city officials were open about their concerns about the readiness of the trains. Mayor Jim Watson even called Alstom’s CEO to his town hall office to put pressure on the train manufacturer and RTG subcontractor.

RTG sent another substantial notification of completion on July 22, 2019, this time leading to an agreement between the company, the city and an independent certifier that all conditions were met. The $ 59 million was finally from RTG. It led to a trial period in which RTG received a contractually owed $ 202 million transfer payment and on September 14 the opening of the LRT system.

[email protected]

twitter.com/JonathanWilling

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Vehicle ends wrapped around lamppost in crash at Baseline and Woodroffe

The unemployment rate in the region is falling in January due to the reduced labor force

Ottawa terrorist accused of trying to radicalize prisoners released from prison, living in Calgary halfway home