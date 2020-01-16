Build-A-Bear makes a Build-A-Baby Yoda

The first season of The Mandalorian ended weeks ago with Disney +, but there is almost no Baby Yoda merchandise yet to satisfy the insatiable desire for fans of the series’ breakout star. In an effort to keep the character’s delightful identity secret, Disney made the uncharacteristic decision to play Baby Yoda only after the character was revealed on the show. You can still pre-order most of the various Baby Yoda toys and plush toys that hit the shelves this year.

If you are one of those Baby Yoda Acolytes (Acolyodates?), This is another point you want to keep on your radar. Build-a-Bear has announced (via Business Insider) that it will launch a Baby Yoda toy in the near future.

Sharon Price John, CEO of Build-A-Bear, held up an example of the plush at a presentation in Orlando and found that they “will be one of the first companies to offer the phenomenon of digital and internet” trending higher than everyone Presidential candidates together. “If that’s true, it’s very annoying.

But on the positive side: Baby Yoda! John added that the company had been working to produce their Baby Yoda “almost with the first episode”, which gives an idea of ​​how long and complicated the manufacturing process of one of these products can be. Look for Baby Yoda in a build-a-bear near you in “the next few months”.

