Bugatti Keeps W16 Engine Alive For Next Decade

Bugatti is in no hurry to remove its W16 quad-turbo powertrain anytime soon, despite growing EV trends and pressure for lower emissions, said company boss Stephan Winkelmann.

Winkelmann added that Bugatti can also benefit from a range of other engines from the parent company VW Group, but stressed that the “mission of a Bugatti is different” from other brands from VW to Autocar.

More: The second Bugatti model could be a daily pilot and use a tailor-made platform

“The W16 has, in my opinion, an opportunity for the future. It is a USP that does not decrease in value, “said Winkelmann, who added that VW group president Herbert Diess” knows the value of a W16 engine “.

Regarding internal combustion engines in general, Winkelmann said: “If it lasts another decade, ICE will be the last of its kind, and the last of its kind means that it is collectible.”

“If there is hybridization, the battery will be replaced but it will not be original. The internal combustion engine will increase in value. People buy Bugattis because they want to enjoy the ultimate performance but also – and it’s legitimate – because it’s an investment. “

“The EB110 is skyrocketing. And the Veyrons go up. I don’t need to be a wizard to predict that this will happen at Chiron and, therefore, I agree to say that this is the way to go for hyper sportcar in the next decade. “

The Bugatti boss could protect the W16 engine in the brand’s hypercars, but in the case of a second potential model, he seemed open to electrification in a recent interview.

Winkelmann then avoided confirming if the brand was actually working on a new product, but said that if Bugatti were to build a second model, it would be something that could be used on a daily basis, positioned outside the hyper sports car industry.

PHOTO GALLERY

more pics…