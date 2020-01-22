Bugatti ends production of Chiron next year, less than 100 cars still available

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the production of the Bugatti Chiron which began in 2016, and at present, less than 100 of the 500 hypercars are still available.

The automaker estimates that it will complete the limited series of 500 cars, which do not include other derivatives, such as the Divo or Centodieci, by the end of 2021, according to CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

They will not rest on their laurels, however, as this year, Bugatti has some surprises in store for us. The chief of the cabinet has not yet wanted to disclose specific details, except that they will remain true to their heritage.

“All I can say is this: we will present some interesting surprises in 2020. We have several ideas and we are continuing to work on the future of our traditional brand,” said Winkelmann. “We will introduce new high performance vehicles in 2020 because Bugatti remains true to its philosophy of developing the best cars in the world,” he added.

Bugatti has been flirting with the idea of ​​launching a second product for many years, and although it still needs the blessing of the Volkswagen group, the model would be a four-door GT or an SUV. Electrification would be necessary for the new vehicle, as it would help the automaker to enter a new era, but platform sharing is not on the agenda, so it means more money to invest .

It would be impossible to say no to a Bugatti Grand Tourer, if money is not a problem, but an SUV seems to be the right financial approach, even if it would be a controversial decision for their traditional clientele if they take this route. .