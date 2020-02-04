Buffalo playmaster named Wildlife Officer of the Year in Wyoming

Jim Seeman (Wyoming Game and Fish Department)

CASPER, Wyo – A Buffalo game manager was named ‘Shikar-Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year’ for Wyoming in 2019.

Jim Seeman has been working with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department for 27 years, starting as a reservoir crew patrol officer.

“Jim is known as a steadfast protector of nature in Wyoming and is known throughout his career as a skilled researcher and talented interviewer,” said Rick King, Chief Game Warden, Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “His diligent enforcement efforts are not limited to high-profile species; all wildlife is important to Jim. “

The Seeman Prize was awarded by the Shikar-Safari Club International, which selects recipients from every state in the United States and every province in Canada each year to honor nature officials who “exhibit outstanding performance and performance.”

“Warden Seeman is known as a true professional without worrying about the spotlight, fanfare or fame,” says Game and Fish. “He has received the respect of other law enforcement agencies, landowners, the hunting and fishing public and other Game and Fish employees.”

Seeman served in the Casper, Cody and Sheridan regions before moving to Buffalo in 2006.

“He is an example of a game warden who has adapted to changing times, yet preserves the traditions and values ​​of game and fishing,” said Craig Smith, nature conservation officer in the Sheridan region. “Jim carries a lot of things, but is efficient at his job. He spends time on his family and personal life, and it offers him the balance that many officers never realize. “

“Although he is proud to guide other game wardens, provide research advice and expertise, he also assists his colleagues in non-enforcement tasks such as investigating animal deaths caused by trophy animals, collecting moose for research projects and assisting our Fish Division with hinterland fish sampling. He deserves to be more than honored as a 2019 Shikar-Safari Officer of the Year of Wyoming. “

Seeman receives his prize at a meeting of the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission on March 19 in Cody.