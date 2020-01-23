Budweiser's Super Bowl Spot is a patriotic teardrop rider - Adweek

Before the Big Game, Budweiser released its 60-second commercial “Typical American” for the Super Bowl 2020 this morning.

The patriotic film, staged by Oscar-winner Kathryn Bigelow, challenges clichés about Americans to remind viewers that the spirit of the nation lives in the extraordinary actions of ordinary people.

Even though some are not keen on brands that reveal or even tease their Super Bowl spots before the big game (as voiced by participants in this week’s #AdweekChat episode on Twitter), Budweiser Vice President of Marketing Monica Rustgi explained that the brand wants to start a conversation about the American spirit before the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs host it on the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“2020 is a year in which the Olympic Games are ahead of us and the elections are ahead of us. We wanted to encourage everyone to come together and realize their potential as an American while enjoying a refreshing, cool bud.” Rustgi said.

The advertising, staged by Bigelow, combines images and clips of everyday, intimate moments with inspiring, viral actions of humanity and contrasts them with some of the most common labels and stereotypes that have been imposed on the Americans: we are role models, we have no sense of personal space, we are competitive, we are rude, we are immodest, we are loud, we believe we can save the world and we always celebrate with the “typical American beer” (in this case it is Budweiser).

In a teaser released on Tuesday, Budweiser unveiled some of the stars of the ad, including Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris, the youngest FIFA Women’s World Cup winner and newlyweds. Ken E. Nwadike Jr., a peace activist known as the Free Hugs Guy; U.S. Army Sgt. Mason Miller and his father Bernie, a doctor from Tempe, Arizona; and Hannah Gavios, the marathon runner who was partially paralyzed in front of an attacker after falling off a cliff.

Other “stars” are average merciful Samaritans: one who helps get a car to safety in a blizzard, another who literally takes the shirt off his back and gives it to someone on a train, and a fireman.

“We wanted to turn these labels upside down and highlight the big and small moments of everyday life. … We wanted to show extraordinary efforts and achievements that defy the expectations of the Americans and show the result of the meeting of people, ”said Rustgi.

Budweiser updates his look

Another thing Budweiser wants to redefine with its Super Bowl spot? Who reaches for a bud.

Eagle-eye viewers will find that the logo is now an updated version of the pale warehouse packaging from the 1970s, hoping to make the brand more appealing to younger consumers who prefer retro fashion and proud Budweiser vintage design.

“We have tested this theory extensively. We were very happy that our younger drinkers and our existing core drinkers really liked evolution, ”said Rustgi.

“Budweiser is proud of its recipe, its process and the people who have been behind beer since 1876,” said Ricardo Marques, marketing manager for core and value brands at Anheuser-Busch. “Our Great American camp is an icon and we want the next generation to take a new look at us and if they do, they will be surprised by what they find.”

Per Rustgi, the brand also wants to use the refreshed design and Super Bowl campaign to remind people that US beer is brewed, canned, and bottled. “It is very important for us as American beer that we represent the diversity of the country – and our beer drinkers,” she said.

“Typical American” will officially debut in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 2020.

