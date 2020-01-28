Budget discussions begin in Prince Edward County

Prince Edward County council and staff pulled up their boat straps and set to work with the 2020 budget at a special meeting on Tuesday evening at Shire Hall.

PEC Chief Administrative Officer Marcia Wallace started the evening with the statement that the total budget impact is a decrease of 0.5% instead of 0.6% as originally stated.

The capital budget was $ 12.1 million and the portion of the operating budget financed by the property tax was $ 38.2 million under discussion.

Those around the horseshoe heard two delegates with financial questions from the council as part of the budget discussions.

Stephen McCaffrey of the University Hospitals Kingston Foundation has requested $ 80,000 annually over the next five years, while Shannon Coull, director of Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital Foundation, said that depending on when the provincial government gives the next green light for phase three of the hospital construction , the County can be asked for $ 2.1 million.

She said that if the government grants approval in March, the municipality should have the funds by November. If the approval is only given in April, the financing is only required in December. Coull called it a moving target.

Finance Director Amanda Carter reiterated this year that the County has fully funded their reserves and that the needs of Prince Edward County outweigh the budget.

She noted that operating income increased by $ 1.5 million and spending also increased by $ 1.3 million.

Carter said that she wants to be open and transparent with the municipality about what the municipality can and cannot afford.

Alderman Janice Maynard felt that the municipality was being cornered because they have not been financing their reserves well for years and wants this budget to meet long-term capital needs.

Carter replied that there is a part of the budget that contains projects that are not included in the budget and as part of this a road reserve has been added that the municipality can vote on.

Mayor Steve Ferguson thought the overview of this year’s budget talks went well, but they will have to make some difficult decisions again this year.

Ferguson says they knew earlier councils had used reserve funds to keep the impact on residents low, and that is something they are again experiencing this year.

Council members also viewed a report from Todd Davis, the acting director of the Community Development and Strategic Initiatives department on funding requests.

The Council voted in favor of the $ 40,000 funding request for UHKF over a 10-year period with three opposing councilors.

They also supported $ 20,000 funding requests to preserve food insecurity, as well as $ 25,290 for the Active Living Centers program of the Seniors Association. This included $ 13,450 for operational funds and $ 11,840 in kind for the use of municipal facilities.

The Council approved a request for funding for transportation services at Picton Marina for $ 12,000 and a request from the Prince Edward Learning Center for $ 35,000.

Davis recommended PECLC to be directed to the Municipal Community Grants program for more than $ 5,000 with the funding request.

Alderman Maynard said there is value in the learning center and she didn’t want their momentum to stop. She felt comfortable making the recommendation to postpone the group to the grant process because it is “robust and well-funded”.

Davis told the council that the limit on a grant application as part of the Grants more than $ 5,000 program is $ 60,000, which means that the funding application falls within the subsidy limit.

After the additions, it added $ 85,290 to the budget on Tuesday evening, making the total operating cost $ 38.4 million.

Ferguson said they don’t have a fixed number in mind when it comes to what the final budget numbers will be and it will be worked out throughout the week.

Budget discussions take place on Wednesday in council halls in Shire Hall at 9 a.m.

.