Budget design shows that property tax does not have to be that high: PoCo mayor

PORT COQUITLAM (NEWS 1130) – A mayor in the Tri-Cities takes a soft blow in other municipalities in Metro Vancouver, because the city of Port Coquitlam has approved its draft budget, but the property tax barely rises.

Residents who live there can expect an increase of 0.48 percent and companies will see a decrease of 0.11 percent.

“I know it sounds fishy and I am sure people are wondering:” OK, what’s the snag? “This is how we did it. First, our municipality has remained incredibly focused on our priorities and core services. I think it is very easy for cities to be pulled in 100 different directions and sometimes lose focus on what they are actually responsible for. In fact, there are some core services that the municipality is obliged to provide, “explains Mayor Brad West of Co Coititlam.

Although West promotes the decisions of his city, not everyone agrees. Vancouver City Councilor Pete Fry says that comparing the city of Vancouver and Port Coquitlam is comparable to comparing apples and oranges. Fry points out that PoCo has 1/10 of the population.

West will not immediately suggest that other cities cannot or cannot do what his city has, but he feels like they can follow in the steps of PoCo.

“As tempting as it is, I don’t know the process that other cities go through. I am sure they have put a lot of due diligence into their process, but different cities have different priorities and on that basis they will achieve different results. Our staff uses an incredible amount of care to identify smart efficiency and I will give you an example: we were able to renegotiate our photocopy contract. We saved the city and its taxpayers $ 80,000. That may not sound like a lot of money and some people shit it as a small amount in a large budget, but if you replicate it in all your city departments and everyone takes the same attitude and approach, “Where can I find efficiencies? Where can I save some money? “It can amount to some real savings and those savings are passed on to our taxpayers.”

West claims here and there to make some cuts, does not mean that the city has stopped investing in new infrastructure and expanding existing services such as weekly collection of green waste and things like pedestrian crossings and sidewalks, while giving a brand new recess center is being built.

“In the past year we have experienced significant development and growth (and) when that happens, there is a financial benefit for the city. The city receives more property taxes and what we have chosen is not to squeeze it away for a rainy day or a special project, but to give it back to the taxpayers because it is their money – that is part of it. It belongs in their pocket and so if we see strong growth in our community and more people sharing the tax burden, we think that that should reduce the burden for everyone and that is the approach we have chosen. We have seen more than $ 1 million in new income for the city from our growth and development over the past year and we have chosen to take that money and reduce the tax burden on real estate for all our existing residents. “

West is on the board of directors of Metro Vancouver and he admits that this discussion arose not so long ago.

“Because Metro Vancouver also has a property tax in our region and they have shown a very significant increase this year and expect that they will increase significantly in the coming years. I believe that the same approach we used in Port Coquitlam is the one that Metro Vancouver should use to ensure that those increases are as minimal as possible. “

This comes after weeks of controversy around Vancouver City Council, which eventually approved a 7 percent property tax within the 2020 budget, against the proposed 8.2 percent.