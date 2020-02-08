Budget Committee endorses $ 43 million in housing programs

Ward 10 Coun. Stephen Turner speaks during budget discussions at London City Hall on Friday, February 7. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

For a municipality that consistently described homelessness and a housing crisis as a top priority, Friday’s daily budget meeting and the tens of millions of expenditures that were approved were a good start.

For Londoners who want city politicians to sharpen their pencils and post tax increases somewhere near inflation, it might be less successful.

But politicians seemed to agree that many of the proposed investments in public housing, more affordable apartment rentals and plans to tackle homelessness were crucial in London, unanimously, or with Ward 10 Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen as the only opponent, in half a dozen initiatives.

“These must all continue,” said Deputy Mayor Jesse Helmer.

He talked about programs planned for downtown, Richmond Row and Old East Village, the “core area action plan” to improve the business environment, help homeless people find and keep housing, and attract more people to the downtown.

But because of the way in which politicians approved a whole series of housing investments in the last part of the day, Helmer could just as well have talked about all the proposals in the 2020-23 multi-year budget.

Ward 13 Coun. Arielle Kayabaga, who at one point lived in social housing, passionately pleaded with her colleagues for the money – a total of $ 15.5 million, of which $ 5 million will hit the taxpayer – for necessary repairs to those units.

She was also a city council representative on the Public Housing Council until last fall was resolved amid concerns about high vacancy rates and slow turnover.

“We are the people who are affected. It influences our budget, it influences our community. . . if the province is absent, we have to take the initiative to do something, “Kayabaga said.

Her urge turned out to be unnecessary.

The Council, seated as the strategic priorities and the policy committee, gave the OR to the following projects, among others planned for the next four years:

$ 5 million for supportive accommodation, which is estimated to help create around 35 units

$ 3.6 million more for the Housing Development Corp. to help build 150 extra affordable homes per year.

$ 15.5 million for repairs to social housing

$ 7.7 million in city hall funding to help the social housing provider, London Middlesex Community Housing (LMCH), tap federal dollars for more repairs

$ 5.67 million to improve LMCH security

$ 5.25 million for LMCH to start planning “internal and upward” growth – possibly towers – on two social homes that are currently home to mansions

However, the votes were not without debate.

Ward 6 Coun. Phil Squire did not strike a blow when he grilled and praised the Housing Development Corp., the arm’s-length agency that was established in 2016, as a more flexible and efficient way to build more affordable homes with City Hall funding. (“Affordable units” are generally considered to be units that are rented for 70 to 80 percent of the average market rent in London.)

“I can’t say that I get a lot of positive feedback about working with the city (via HDC). It’s really important that we help (these organizations build affordable homes)… Apart from just showing them how to form a form “Squire said.

He later urged HDC boss Stephen Giustizia to be more transparent with the council about the work of the agency. Giustizia told politicians that the company has had a hand in creating around 100 affordable units per year since it was founded.

Debate on the core area action plan dominated the day when politicians bickered over seemingly small budget items for more than five hours, including $ 50,000 a year for public tables and chairs or the same amount to supplement the “construction dollars” effort to get people to shop locally despite getting away. and sewer projects.

Ward 10 Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen, on the right, Ward 9’s Anna Hopkins and Ward 8’s Steve Lehman listen during budget discussions at London City Hall on Friday, February 7. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

Ward 8 Coun. Steve Lehman, who owns several downtown companies and has cast a few votes while consulting the Integrity Commissioner about whether he had a conflict, said early in the debate that politicians should invest for the future.

“A healthy core is the key to a strong city,” he said, arguing that the more than $ 18 million in the core area action plan will help stimulate leverage and continue the momentum in downtown.

In the fourth of six all-day budget meetings, politicians ended with an average annual tax increase of around 4.2 percent, including a 4.9 percent increase in 2020, although both rates are likely to fall next week when the debates resume.

There are still 16 new investments to be debated, of which at least a handful is probably highly controversial, such as the $ 12 million Back to the River project to breathe new life into the Thames forks and a $ 3 million request from Fanshawe College for a new business hub.

The debates will resume on February 13 in the morning, with a public meeting on the budget scheduled for 6 p.m.

Immersion in surplus

Politicians chose to funda a number of new initiatives by diving into the operational budget surplus for 2019 instead of letting taxpayers take on the burden. A $ 2.8 million program for ‘ambassadors’ in the core area – they will be ‘feet on the street’, solve problems, welcome people in the city center, collect rubbish and hand out clues and answers, among other roles, the first project was the excess expenditure. A $ 600,000 pilot of free municipal parking in some areas heavily affected by the construction or home of special events will also be funded from the surplus, while reserves will be tapped for a $ 200,000 supplement to the construction dollars that will be distributed to encourage local shopping at companies at Dundas Place, Richmond Row and in Old East Village.