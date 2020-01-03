Buddy Nielsen remembers watching the turning point of My Chemical Romance

Loading...

It's crazy to think that My Chemical Romance officially exists since 2001. It's been almost 20 years. Given this wild fact, it makes sense that Gerard Way and the gang was touring with a lot of groups and seeing a lot of people. James "Buddy" Nielsen of Senses Fail just shared one of these wonderful moments.

The picture is that of Buddy and Way in 2004, smiling to the ears a month later Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge came out of.

Read more: Ozzy Osbourne is alive and well as Kelly denies report on 'sickening' deathbed

In a touching Instagram post, Buddy posted a photo describing a time when My Chemical Romance was not the largest group in the world. Now thousands of fans have immediately sold their reunion show. Tens of thousands of people have watched videos showing the whole thing. The world can't get enough of my Chemical Romance. But it has not always been so.

Gerard from @mychemicalromance and I at Toad’s Place New Haven, CT summer 2004. Three Cheers had been released a month ago. We both played half of @vanswarpedtour and hopped on a bus back home. The shows mainly took place in clubs of 300 caps and below and every day we showed that there would already be a huge line around the block. It was so amazing to be with them at such a monumental time in their careers. They were going to become the biggest group in the world and it was really so special to see them realize that everything they wanted was going on at that time. It was the last touring show and the next time I saw them, a few weeks later, they were on TRL. The rest is history.

It's such a cool look at the past of My Chemical Romance and Senses Fail. Both groups have had incredible success in their own right.

More My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance fans are a wise group. From a phenomenal video project to deciphering the symbolism of clothing, there is not much that MCRrmy cannot do. Now, a fan of My Chemical Romance has reconstructed the puzzle from the backdrop that was displayed during the reunion show.

The statue is known as the Angel of the Waters. It sits on top of the Bethesda Fountain in New York. The statue is also incredibly important LGBTQ site. Get more details below.

Lesbian sculptor Emma Stebbins created the statue of the Angel of the Waters in 1873. Incredibly, this is the first work of public art made by a woman in New York. Stebbins designed the statue to celebrate the new Croton aqueduct. This new aqueduct not only supplied the fountain, but also supplied the city with fresh water.

The statue also features in a prominent scene from Tony Kushner's Angels in America, in addition to being created by a masterful lesbian sculptor. Angels in America has won numerous awards, including Tony's and a Pulitzer Prize for its complex and symbolic representation of AIDS and homosexuality in America in the 1980s.

Discover the original tweet from the My Chemical Romance fan who found this statue.

The angel MCR is called "the angel of the waters" and is found in Manhattan in New York. It is considered an important LGBT location due to its creation by a lesbian sculptor and is featured in a key scene from Angel’s in America pic.twitter.com/QN183YoMJg

– Get Bent (@suckmydanzigdck) December 21, 2019

It's a cool little detail that could potentially mean a lot to a lot of people. We hope more fans of My Chemical Romance will get into the business to find out all the secrets they are preparing, now that it has been discovered. The angel of the waters is in the terrace and the fountain of Bethesda. It overlooks the lake in New York's central park.

What do you think of the My Chemical Romance and Senses Fail image? Its from below!

See more: 10 concert posters of your favorite bands before their explosion

Alkaline trio, 2000