Buckrail was purchased from the owner of Jackson Hole News & Guide, Teton Digital Media

Loading...

(Buckrail picture)

CASPER, Wyo. – Jackson-based Buckrail, LLC was acquired by Teton Digital Media, LLC, the online news platform said.

Teton Digital Media is an independent subsidiary of Teton Media Works, Inc., which owns the Jackson Hole News & Guide.

“The previous owners Brian Modena and Brian Gulotta, or” The Brians “in the Buckrail office, bought Buckrail from Pitchengine from Lander in 2017,” says Buckrail. “In the two years since then, Buckrail.com has grown from 2.8 million page views in 2017 to over 8 million page views in 2019. It has published 7,692 articles and has reached more than 4.1 million readers in the past 24 months.”

Article below …

Modena will continue to work as a consultant until June as Buckrail adapts to the new ownership.

“The entire Buckrail team will remain in new ownership on board,” the news platform said. “The team includes (Account Manager Emily) Greiff, community reporter Shannon Sollitt, photographer Nick Sulzer, contributing writer Jake Nichols, and a network of contributing writers and photographers.”

According to Modena, Buckrail’s mission was to ensure quick access to local news, and competition in the Jackson market was beneficial to the community.

“We have hired local reporters, account managers and photographers who are really interested in this place,” he said in Buckrail’s announcement. “Our mission was simple: fast, fast and objective local news. We meet our readers wherever they are and always try to put the community first. “

Teton Media Works was founded in 2012 by Kevin Olson, based in Teton County.

“Today TMW publishes the Jackson Hole News & Guide, Jackson Hole Daily, journals (Jackson Hole, Teton Family, RANGE and A Grand Wedding) and related websites,” said Buckrail. “Olson is president and editor. Meyer remains vice president and associate publisher. Together, TMW has 73 full-time and part-time employees. “

Modena says Buckrail will be in good hands with the new owners.

“We are delighted to have Buckrail at a publisher that is deeply rooted in Jackson Hole and that connects the community through news, media and discussion,” he said in Buckrail’s announcement. “This is what we saw as Buckrail’s mission and still see for his future.”