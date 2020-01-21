Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on March 6, 2014 (Shutterstock)

By LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senators like to hover over the messy politics in the so-called “upper chamber”, home of the cooler heads and the high rhetoric of Congress.

But as President Donald Trump’s impeachment court, as of Tuesday the Senate appears to be more of an economic booth for an oversold flight on a particularly tense, mandatory work trip.

Rockstar legal teams will space the chamber’s airy well a few feet apart and overcrow Chief Justice John Roberts. Four television screens take up little space. The staff will snap seats near the wall. There is a podium in the middle aisle.

It’s worse on phones than in airplane mode: they’re banned from the chamber. This means that 100 talkative senators – including four Democrats in the heat of a nomination struggle – will spend hours on the serious constitutional matter of the impeachment process.

“I’ll be stuck in Washington because God knows how long,” Senator Bernie Sanders told supporters in Des Moines Monday night.

What – and who – should I see when the process starts around 1pm? EST Tuesday:

GENERAL RULES

But first, of course, some speak of senators.

The Senate opens with a debate on the structure and rules of the procedure. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell proposes a shortened two-day calendar to open up the arguments for the articles passed by Parliament on December 18. They accuse Trump of abuse of power by pressuring Ukraine to help him politically and hindering Congress if it tries to find out what happened.

McConnell’s basic rules are laid down in a four-page resolution on which one of the first rules of procedure must be voted. It will launch any vote on witnesses later in the process and not in advance, as the Democrats had requested. McConnell’s plan for witnesses, however, is consistent with the organizational resolution that laid down the structure of the 1999 trial against President Bill Clinton.

Draw the curtain

According to the rules of the Senate, “at any time” can vote a majority of the senators present to end the process and to debate privately. That would mean turning the cameras off and throwing out anyone who isn’t a member of the Senate until the Senators decide to open them again.

Senators did this at various points during the Clinton process. McConnell then argued that members of the chamber listen better privately.

A long journey

After the four days of the opening speech – a maximum of 24 hours per side – the senators have up to 16 hours to answer questions to the prosecutor and the defense, followed by four hours of debate. Only then will other witnesses be called.

According to the rules of the Senate, the process must take place six days a week – all except Sundays – until it is complete.

Off the path, off the grid

Check out a bunch of Democratic senators who would literally prefer to be somewhere else – especially in Iowa and New Hampshire – before their party votes for the right to take Trump out of the November election.

Watch Sens. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders from Vermont, Michael Bennet from Colorado and Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota for signs of fatigue as you take off the internet for hours.

Also pay attention to the surrogates, video calls to supporters and advertisements that are intended to give them a degree of presence in the first nomination countries.

THE PROSECUTORS

The Secretariat Committee chairman, Adam Schiff, and the California and Justice Committee chairman, Jerrold Nadler, from New York, are at the head of Parliament. Five other Democrats complete the law enforcement team. A spokeswoman for the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said she made a decision based in part on her experience with the law.

MP Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Has initiated three impeachment proceedings, one of which has helped President Richard Nixon to resign. Rep. Val Demings from Florida is not a lawyer, but a former police chief and member of both committees who is very familiar with the Trump case. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is a lawyer and chair of the House Democratic Caucus.

Pelosi also selected two freshmen to help lift the house out of GOP control in 2018. Texas MP Sylvia Garcia is a former judge. And Rep. Jason Crow from Colorado is a retired Army Ranger who, as one of the seven new members with national security experience, requested Trump to be removed from office for his behavior towards Ukraine.

FOR THE PRESIDENT

Trump threw some great personalities for the places on the defense table.

White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and private lawyer Jay Sekulow are supposed to argue that Trump has not committed any crimes, that abuse of power is not a criminal offense, and that the president is a victim of a democratic political “witch hunt”.

He brings experience in both constitutional law and impeachment policy, and adds retired legal professor Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, the independent lawyer who investigated Clinton. The team also includes Pam Bondi, the former Florida Attorney General.

The team, which is less experienced in the Senate than the entire Prosecutors of the House of Representatives, visited the Senate Chamber on Monday to test, among other things, the equipment that they are likely to use for audiovisual presentations.

Look for signs of tensions involving the President’s lawyers and White House lawyers. Dershowitz tried to distance himself from the president on Sunday.

THE PAYMENT

100: The total number of senators.

53: The Republican majority.

51: The number of senators who have to agree on almost everything to achieve this during impeachment proceedings.

Fourth, the number of Republican senators who must join the Democrats to reach the magical 51.

2/3: The proportion of senators required to convict and remove a president. So 67 Senate members would have to vote to sentence if each Senator votes.

THE GROUP

Both sides will keep an eye on the Senate moderates for an emerging gang of three to four people who could influence whether the former national security advisor John Bolton is summoned. This vote takes place after days, if not weeks.

Republican Senator Susan Collins from Maine met with a small number of GOP colleagues who want to consider testimony and documents that were not part of the house impeachment investigation. Check out GOP Sens. Mitt Romney from Utah, Lamar Alexander from Tennessee and Lisa Murkowski from Alaska to see if this group can stick together and force the Senate to consider additional material.

