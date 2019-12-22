Buckingham Palace publishes photos of members of the royal family making Christmas dessert – National

Loading...

At the end of a difficult year, Queen Elizabeth photographed with her son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and great-grandson Prince George in an obvious message about the continuity of the British royal family.

Buckingham Palace released photographs of the Queen and the three immediate followers on Saturday as they made traditional Christmas puddings.

Prince George, 6, is the focus of his older relatives' attention as he stirs a pudding mixture in a bowl.

In this undated photo provided by Buckingham Palace, British Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George smile as they prepare special Christmas puddings in the Buckingham Palace, London music room as part of The Royal's launch British Legion & # 39; s Together on Christmas Initiative.

(Chris Jackson / Buckingham Palace via AP)

The palace said the four generations of royals represented a cross-section of people supported by a charity and former armed forces – the Royal British Legion – who have been supporting the Queen since 1952.

The family scene made a happy figure of Queen Elizabeth, 93, after a difficult year.

For the past 12 months, her husband Prince Philip has received a police warning about his involvement in a car accident, grandchildren Princes William and Harry have been publicly absent, and their second son Prince Andrew has been more excited about his connections to shameful US financier Jeffrey Epstein.

On Friday, 98-year-old Philip was hospitalized for an existing illness, Buckingham Palace said.

