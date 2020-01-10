Loading...

Buckingham Palace was hardly “blind” to Megxit, according to a close friend of Harry and Meghan who said the palace was not going to include the Sussexes in a “slimmed-down monarchy” anyway.

“It is certainly not true to say that the palace is blinded by it,” said friend Tom Bradby on ITV news, The Sun reported on Friday.

A source from the palace previously said that the couple’s bombing announcement on Wednesday had made the royal family “blind” and that they would step down as high-ranking royals.

Other senior members only heard of Harry’s and Meghan’s rush decision when the news was on television, while princes Charles and William were reported to have been alerted only 10 minutes earlier.

But attempts to cut Harry and Meghan’s roles were in progress, Bradby said.

“It had become clear to them that there would be a stripped-down monarchy in their absence, and they weren’t really part of it,” he said of the couple who had fled the UK to spend the vacation in Canada.

Harry and Meghan also felt left out because they were conspicuously absent from the family photos that appeared during the Queen’s annual Christmas speech, The Sun reported.

Bradby, a documentary filmmaker who accompanied Harry and Meghan on their African tour last year, said the couple’s separation from royal life has been in the works since the fall.