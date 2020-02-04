Here’s everything we know …

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news last month when they announced their intention to resign as senior members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

Buckingham Palace then announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will lose their HRH titles after a new deal and will repay the “Sovereign Grant spending on the renovation of Frogmore Cottage.”

Buckingham Palace announced an official statement and announced: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support at the start of their next chapter in their lives.”

In the midst of the slack they faced, the couple made no secret of the fact that they were looking for a little more privacy and took a step back, moving their baby to Canada earlier this month.

Now the couple are apparently looking ahead – something that has led to a lot of speculation and false reports.

The palace even has to intervene regularly to set the record straight.

Last week it was Meghan’s career that the palace had to talk about and denied that she would appear on the reality show of her best friend Jessica Mulroney about second weddings.

This week, however, it was reported that the couple had become a member of an approval company that closed Buckingham Palace.

The approval company in question, Sheeraz, with customers from Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez, allegedly made a deal with the royal couple.

“Sheeraz, Inc. is now taking appearance and approval requests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,” the company announced via their Instagram account.

According to Buckingham Palace, the deal is ‘categorically not true’.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet tackled the rumors.