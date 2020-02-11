Buckhannon man storms after hitting a child with a claw hammer, soldiers say

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 11:51 AM EST

/ Updated: February 11, 2020 / 11:51 a.m. EST

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A Buckhannon man was charged with child abuse after slapping a boy in the face with a claw hammer.

On January 25, West Virginia State Police Department Buckhannon officers received a child abuse complaint in which an adult man hit a 10-year-old child.

Robert Dowell

According to a witness to the incident, the man identified as Robert Dowell, 29, of Buckhannon, hit the minor in the face with a “claw hammer” that caused injuries.

Dowell had lived in the house for six months and the witness informed the officials that the incident had actually occurred before Christmas 2019 and that the child had gone to the witness to tell her that Dowell had hit him with a claw hammer and was aware of the complaint he not why.

At the time, the witness took pictures of the child’s injury but did not report the incident because she thought it was just an accident, the soldiers said, but a few weeks after the incident, the child told her that “he had Fear of being in the house ”because Dowell hit him with the hammer.

On February 10, a forensic interviewer spoke to the minor and, according to the complaint, confirmed the evidence and testimony of the witness. The same day, officials said they interviewed Dowell.

In his interview, Dowell admitted to slapping the minor’s chin with the claw hammer, and that was because he “was nervous about not having enough money for smokeless tobacco,” the complaint said.

Dowell is charged with child abuse that leads to injuries. He is held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail for $ 50,000.