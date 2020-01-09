Loading...

Buck Henry, writer for The Graduate and co-creator of Get Smart, has died, reports the Washington Post. He was 89 years old. Henry died of a heart attack at a hospital in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday.

Born Henry Zuckerman in 1930 in New York, the famous screenwriter – who also wrote the screenplay for the film adaptation of Joseph Heller’s Catch-22 – was also a regular host in the early days of Saturday Night Live during his first five seasons. He appeared alongside John Belushi in classic “Samurai” sketches and with Bill Murray in “The Nerds” sketches. Additional TV credits included parts on Murphy Brown, Will & Grace and Liz Lemon’s father, Dick Lemon, on 30 Rock.

His acting roles have expanded into films, with more than 40 films, including The Graduate, Catch-22, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Eating Raoul and Grumpy Old Men.

Among his professional distinctions, he was nominated for two Oscars – one for his work on The Graduate and the other for the co-production of the 1978 film Heaven Can Wait alongside Warren Beatty. In 1967 Henry received an Emmy for Get Smart, the series he co-created with Mel Brooks.

