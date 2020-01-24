After announcing a short break in August and a quick reunion in September, the popular Korean boy group BTS has been busier than ever and is now preparing for an unforgettable appearance at the Grammys.

On Thursday, the Recording Academy announced that BTS will make a special edition of “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X, which they call “Old Town Road All-Stars”.

BTS is accompanied by artists such as Diplo and Mason Ramsey.

With so many artists remixing the famous song, playing with the original artists as well as artists who have covered the hit, such as RM, Diplo and Mason Ramsey, is sure to provide epic Grammys entertainment.

But there is a bit of drama about who exactly will appear in BTS. It was originally reported that only one member of the band, Rapper RM, would be in the segment. After all, RM was the only one in BTS to work with Lil Nas X on a remix of the song “Seoul Town Road”.

To the delight of BTS fans, the Recording Academy recently announced that the entire band would be there.

Which member is missing from BTS?

But keep these horses, BTS ARMY, because Ariana Grande’s January 22nd Twitter post, which was included in a Grammys rehearsal, asked fans: Where’s the seventh band member, Suga?

In fact, so many fans noticed the absence that Ariana’s post was filled with comments that included photos like these, where band member Suga (AKA Min Yoongi) gave a photo of himself.

Or like this jewel in which Suga’s face is glued over everyone else.

So, will Suga join the band for this great Grammys performance? Or could there be some unresolved problems with the band break in 2019? Fans fear that this could be the first sign of a split in the BTS or even a breakup of the band in 2020.

Still, BTS fans will have to wait until the Grammys to see if Suga has unsubscribed from the number or if he was just interested in taking the picture.