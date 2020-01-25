Seven microphones used by BTS on the Love Yourself tours of the K-pop group sold for more than $ 83,000 Friday at a Grammy Week auction in support of MusiCares.

The microphones, the very first items authorized by BTS to be auctioned, far exceeded their pre-auction estimate between $ 10,000 and $ 20,000, said Julien’s Auctions. The BTS should occur Sunday at the 62nd annual Grammys.

With Aerosmith, winner of the annual MusiCares Person of the Year Award, the group also contributed items to the auction, including Steven Tyler’s autographed Shure SM58 microphone and the costly white microphone stand covered with scarves. $ 7,680 at auction. A signed Joe Perry Gibson Les Paul Signature guitar also sold for $ 7,680.

A limited edition watch made with the leather of one of Tom Petty’s guitar bracelets – and engraved with “Made with leather donated by Tom Petty” – sold for more than $ 22,000. Other noteworthy elements include the work Halsey produced live during his performance Saturday Night Live ($ 7,680), a tambourine used on stage signed Stevie Nicks ($ 10,240) and the ukulele by Eddie Vedder brandished with drawings from the singer ($ 8,960).

All of the profits from Julien’s auction went to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares program, which provides health, financial and rehabilitation resources to musicians when needed.