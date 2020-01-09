Loading...

“I’m afraid high flying is terrifying. Nobody told me how lonely it is here.” If you ever doubted that the Korean BTS group was not self-conscious, look no further than the comeback trailer for BTS’s upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7, “Interlude: Shadow.”

With the contemplative rapper Suga (whose real name is Min Yoongi) in the lead role of the Korean group, the song and the ghostly image dropped today shortly after BTS management, Big Hit Entertainment, the highly anticipated fourth Korean language album and the complicated rollout plan announced – complete with a ‘comeback card’ – leading to the release on February 21.

Map of the Soul: 7 follows the EP of the group, Map of the Soul: Persona, inspired by the most important archetypes of the Swiss psychologist Carl Jung about the human spirit that forms the personality as a whole: persona, shadow, ego and self. BTS researched the personas they grew in 2019 as musicians and global superstars, and now Suga treats the shadows and darkness that go hand in hand with celebrities in the opening issue of the album.

In the video clip, directed by Oui Kim (from the same company that sent the visuals for Suga’s solo work under the name August D), Suga is in a red-striped hotel lobby surrounded by hooded figures representing his multiple egos and desires: “I want be a rap star / I want to be the top / I want to be a rock star / I want it all mine / I want to be rich / I want to be the king / I want to win / I want to be … ”These shadows also appear through the whole image like a gluttonous crowd pushing flashy cameras into his face and literally threatening to swallow him.

Suga never fails to self-reflect and passionately raps about a hip hop song that says “Intro: O! RUL8.2?” From the 2013 release of the band O! RUL8.2? Samplet, just like BTS leader RM’s “Intro: Persona” on the previous EP in the sample “Intro: Skool Luv Affair” from their 2014 eponymous EP. Suga also mimics a teaser image from 2018’s Love Yourself: answer in a another striking visual.

Love Yourself: Answer / Map Of The Soul: 7 # ShadowIsHere #BeyondTheShadow #ShadowComebackTrailer #SUGA # Yoongi @ BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/E4T6j3beZ0

– ू़🌪️ ᬽ⃟𝓰𝓾𝓲𝓷𝓱𝓸. (@yoongi__shadow) January 9, 2020

This is certainly not the first time that Suga – and BTS – have recognized the darkness associated with their rapid rise. It is something that Suga investigated in his recent feature film about BTS employee and friend Halsey’s album Manic (‘Suga’s Interlude’) and even in a poem that he wrote in a 2018 episode of the band’s reality series, Run BTS! “It is true that the more light shines on us, the more shadows appear.”

What A Relief, by Min Yoongi

Note: Yoongi has used this fly metaphor quite often. Consider his response to the Dicon interview (https://t.co/OnGXPfFSMl) and how it was subsequently repeated for Festa’s Hwaeshik / Dinner 2018. pic.twitter.com/Et1n7m8tX0

– wisha⁷ ❄️🌸 (@doyou_bangtan) July 24, 2018

Some on social media also pointed out that RM had tackled this at a press conference in London last year. Many in the media ask the septet how they deal with the pressure of fame and the intimidating fact that they are taking an unprecedented path. The BTS leader and English speaker replied that instead of running away or ignoring the challenges, he focused on “being friends with the shadows.” The dark cannot be separated from the light and must co-exist.

“There is no escaping, we must be friends with the shadows”

they have talked so much about the intrinsic bond between the shadow and the person and the symbiosis of learning to live harmoniously as one #shadowishere pic.twitter.com/zRK2O22cGT

– lucy jayne ford⁷ (@lucyj_ford) January 9, 2020

Map of the Soul: 7 is scheduled for worldwide release on February 21 at 6:00 PM KST / 4:00 AM EST. But if this teaser is an indication of what is to come, ARMY is ready for an exciting, winding road.

Do you like what you see? How about more R29 goodness here?

BTS is saving 2020 with a new album

The best K pop numbers from 2019

What that BTS Grammy Snub really reveals