BTS is hitting the road to support its next album, Map of the Soul: 7, which will arrive on February 21 via Big Hit Entertainment. The thrill of K-pop will kick off their world tour with four dates in their hometown of Seoul, South Korea, at the Olympic Stadium in April before traveling to North America for a 15-date race that will see the group of seven members perform in nine cities. After the North American stage, the trek also makes several stops in Japan and Europe. Additional dates will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will go on sale February 7 via Live Nation, with pre-sale offers available from February 5 to 6 for official members of ARMY fanclub. Registration for fan presale is open until February 2.

Earlier this month, the group released their dance-inspired visual for Map of the Soul’s single “Black Swan”: 7. BTS also announced that it will fund 22 art installations in five cities around the world. Designed and organized by Daehyung Lee, the Connect project, BTS will oversee sculpture and experimental art installations in London, Seoul, New York, Berlin and Buenos Aires.

BTS 2020 North American Tour Dates

April 25 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

April 26 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

May 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

May 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

May 9 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

May 10 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

May 14 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

May 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium

May 23 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 24 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 27 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

May 30 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rogers Center

May 31 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rogers Center

June 5 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 6 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field