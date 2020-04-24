BTS fans were overwhelmed after YouTuber made racist remarks, insulted her haircuts and called them “Women”

YouTuber Shallon Lester is in hot water with the Army BTS after posting an insulting video about the boy band. Fans call him his racist for his comments about not being able to tell the difference between BTS and his teammate Kpop MONSTA X.

Shallon also said the BTS guys look like women and that they insulted her hairstyle choice. Since the reaction began, Shallon removed the video, but fans saved clips and posted them on social media.

Shallon Lester BTS insults in YouTube video

Shallon Lester is a personality writer and YouTube writer who frequently posts celebrity-focused videos. In a recent video, she performed a poster of the South Korean Korean band BTS and said, “We have BTS women!”

“Look at these people,” he continued. “I don’t even know what to call them – boys or girls – because I don’t know what they are.” She continued to criticize members ’hairstyles and wondered how fans could separate them.

“You’re an Asian man,” he said of Jimin. “You don’t have to look like a girl named Ashleigh with strong bumps and blue eyes. She’s allowed to look like an Asian man, with dark hair and dark eyes.”

In another clip shared on Twitter, Shallon looked at a MONSTA X poster. “There’s no way they’re different people,” he said, to criticize the fashion of the group members.

Shallon Lester I can assure you it has no shape or monsta x shape looks like BTS. You’re just a blatantly racist and ignorant person pushing the narrative that “all Asian men look alive”. Crece pic.twitter.com/WKPG8OBiJA

– Areas ✨ | #FantasiaX (@mxphenomenon) April 19, 2020

BTS fans react to Shallon Lester’s video

The negative reaction to Shallon’s video was so strong that it removed him from his YouTube channel. He also set up his Twitter account as private. The Twitter video that talked about BTS has over 2 million views.

According to Jazmine Media, fans sent messages to Shallon’s sponsors about his recent comments. A Twitter account even shared an email template for fans to use and encouraged people to report Shallon’s Twitter account.

the way the bts stans will end up lester omfg their power! 💅🏻 I mean, they don’t call me to the armies at all

– 🦋Samiha🦋 (@pradastained) April 19, 2020

It is clear that the BTS army will not take Shallon’s comments to light and will do everything possible to hold her accountable. We’ll have to wait and see if something comes out.

