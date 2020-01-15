BT Sport announces Greavsie film to showcase the life of Jimmy Greaves

The life of Jimmy Greaves will be documented in a brand new BT Sport movie in 2020.

Greavsie will premiere on BT Sport 2 on Tuesday February 18th, celebrating the life of the English football legend.

During his career, he became a hero at Chelsea and Tottenham, scoring 44 goals for the England team in 51 caps.

With the ITV sports show Saint and Greavsie, Greaves became a cult hero alongside former Liverpool player As Ian St John.

The 79-year-old Greaves is wheelchair-bound after a severe stroke in 2015.

Past and present football icons will be seen in Greavsie as they tell their greatest memories of the popular icon.

The film features an all-star cast of interviewees such as Harry Redknapp, Sir Geoff Hurst, Ian St. John, Denis Law, George Cohen, Cliff Jones, Pat Jennings, Gary Lineker, Glenn Hoddle, Barry Davies, John Sillett, Alan Mullery and Ron Harris, Steve Perryman, Jimmy Tarbuck, Rio Ferdinand and some members of Jimmy’s family.

