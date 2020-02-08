BT Pundit lays transfer glove to Peter Lawwell

CHRIS SUTTON has praised Odsonne Edouard and perhaps at the same time gave Peter Lawwell heart palpitations.

Talking about the striker to RecordSport, Sutton says he would be ‘staggering’ if there weren’t any big clubs in Europe that would be bidding for this summer, but from a Celtic point of view – they should try to hold Eddy a little longer .

“Edouard may have decided that his time is up, but maybe he didn’t. Only he knows.

“And if you were Celtic, you would certainly do anything to make him stay another 12 months.

“Of course they had to break the wage structure, but it is a one-off. And they would get the money back in the profit from the transfer fee. “

In the past, Celtic simply refused to break its wage structure for everyone. You would think that if Celtic gets nine and goes ten, they would give Eddy a bumper deal that one time. It can all be meaningless if Eddy wants to go, but if money sends the player ahead, we can be in that conversation if we want to.

But does Peter want to be Lawwell? Since Lawwell itself is the highest paid chief executive in the country, why can’t we pay one player Premier League wages because our CEO likes to receive them?