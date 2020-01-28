Bryant helicopter pilot tried to prevent heavy fog paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The weather was a popular theme. Dense fog was precipitated along part of the flight path.

The chartered Sikorsky S-76B was a luxury twin-engine aircraft often used by Bryant in traffic-jumping hops around the notoriously overloaded sprawl of the LA area. It was on its way from John Wayne Airport in Orange County to Camarillo Airport in Ventura County when it crashed in Calabasas.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and the other passengers headed for Bryants Mamba Sports Academy, a youth sports center in Thousand Oaks. Bryant would coach a basketball tournament there in which his daughter would play.

Also killed were John Altobelli, 56, long-time head coach of the Orange Coast College baseball team of Southern California; his wife, Keri; and daughter, Alyssa, who played in the same basketball team as Bryant’s daughter; and Christina Mauser, a basketball coach for girls at a primary school in Southern California.

The pilot, Ara Zobayan, was the lead pilot for the vessel’s owner, Island Express Helicopters. He was also a flight instructor, had over 8,000 flight hours and had flown several times with Bryant and other celebrities, including Kylie Jenner.

“He was such a nice man,” Jenner wrote on Instagram.

Randy Waldman, a helicopter flight instructor living in Los Angeles, said the radar tracking data he saw led him to believe that the pilot got confused in the fog and went into a fatal dive.

The speed of the aircraft “means that he was completely out of control and in a dive,” Waldman said.

“As soon as you become disoriented, your body senses tell you everything wrong. You have no idea which way is going up or down, “he said.

“If you fly visually, if you get caught up in a situation where you can’t see the windshield, the pilot and aircraft lifespan might be 10, 15 seconds,” Waldman said.

Some experts asked whether the helicopter should even have been flying. The weather was so foggy that the Los Angeles police and the provincial sheriff’s department had grounded their own helicopters.

“He could have turned around and returned to a safer place with better visibility,” Waldman said.

“Often someone who does it for a living is put under pressure to take his client where he needs to go,” said Waldman. “They take risks that they might not have to take.”

The helicopter flew around Burbank, just north of Los Angeles, when the pilot received permission from air traffic control to use special visual flight rules, allowing the helicopter to fly in less than optimal visibility and weather conditions.

Zobayan was told to follow a highway and stay at or below 2500 feet (762 meters), according to radio traffic. The pilot did not seem to worry too much, although at some point he asked air traffic controllers to provide ‘flight tracking’ guidance, but he was told that the helicopter was too low for that radar support.

About four minutes later, “the pilot said they were climbing to avoid a cloud layer,” said Jennifer Homendy of the National Transportation Safety Board on Monday.

It was his last message to air traffic controllers.

“When ATC asked what the pilot was planning to do, there was no answer,” Homendy said. “Radar data indicates that the helicopter has climbed to 701 meters and then started a descending left turn.”

Two minutes later someone on the ground called 911 to report the crash. The helicopter was hit against a hill and lit up in flames.

Details of what followed are still under investigation, but there are indications that the helicopter has landed around 305 meters (1000 feet). It flew at around 184 mph (296 km / h) and dropped at a speed of more than 4,000 feet per minute when it hit the ground, according to data from Flightradar24.

The rapid helicopter climb and descent suggest that the pilot was disoriented, said Jerry Kidrick, an army retired colonel who flew helicopters in Iraq and now teaches Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona.

Disoriented pilots should immediately switch from visual signals to flying with only the instruments of the machine, he said.

“It’s one of the most dangerous conditions you can find,” Kidrick said. “Your body often tells you something different from what the instruments tell you.”

On Monday, NTSB investigators scoured the area to gather evidence, and sheriffs of Los Angeles County delegates patrolled the bushy hillside of Calabasas. Homendy said the NTSB would be on the scene for five days.

“It was a pretty devastating scene with accidents,” she said about the widespread wreck. “A bit of the tail is down the hill. The hull is on the other side of that hill. And then the main rotor continues about 100 meters (91 meters). “

Homendy urged people with photos of the weather in the area at the time of the crash to send them to the NTSB. However, she said investigation teams would look at everything from the history and actions of the pilot to the state of the helicopter and its engines.

“We look at people, machines and the environment,” she said. “And the weather is only a small part of it.”

Condon reported from New York and Koenig from Dallas. Associated Press writer Brian Melley has also contributed to this story.

Stefanie Dazio, David Koenig and Bernard Condon, The Associated Press