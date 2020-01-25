Bryan Steil Defends Vote Against Trump Dismissal

CLOSE

US representative Bryan Steil, a Republican from Janesville, speaks with voters Friday, January 24, 2020, during a town hall at the Oak Creek Civic Center. (Photo: Bill Glauber)

OAK CREEK – Friday afternoon, while US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial was underway in Washington, D.C., first-year Congressman Bryan Steil was meeting with Wisconsin voters.

During a crowded town hall at the Oak Creek Civic Center, Steil was asked about the prices of prescription drugs, Medicare, climate change and student loan debt.

And, Steil was even asked about the impeachment, a subject which, according to him, was not even raised in two town halls which he held earlier Friday in his district of House.

“I have examined the evidence, I do not think there is an impenetrable offense,” said Steil in defense of his votes in the House last month against the two impeachments against the president. “I would prefer that we decide elections at the polls, the voters.”

Steil, a Republican from Janesville, represents the 1st Congress District of Wisconsin, a seat held by former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

Even though the town hall is an official event, Steil is clearly preparing for a race in November. Democrat Roger Polack is a top competitor looking to challenge Steil.

Josh Pade is also in the running, who collected 0.35% of the votes in the 2018 Democratic primary for the post of governor.

In an interview, Steil was asked how the impeachment affects Washington, D.C., and his district of House.

“I think what you see is the whole process of impeachment, it has exacerbated partisanship in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “I don’t know if it has had a lot of negative impact here among the average population of the state of Wisconsin. I think people have their own opinion about it.”

He added that people are focused on important issues.

“We had a long talk about the rising cost of health care, immigration was raised in the end, student loans,” he said. “These are the things that I think people go home and talk about. It’s the kitchen table dialogue. These are the issues that I focus on.”

When asked if he was attending the Senate trial, Steil said he was “catching up on the night and reading summaries.”

And what does he do with the trial?

“I voted against removal,” he said. “I prefer that we do not participate in this process in the first place.”

He said he thinks “the end result will be that the president will be acquitted”.

“I think we could have saved a lot of work if we hadn’t gone this route,” said Steil. “But here we are. And I look forward to it being done so that we can get back to the issues that matter.”

