Bryan Rust’s attack starts with his ‘foundation’

A few winters ago in Calgary, Bryan Rust’s hands may just as well have been cryogenically frozen, colder even than the zero seduced outside the Saddledome.

I don’t remember how long his goal balance was, but I can vividly tell what he told me as part of a long conversation we had that day.

“I want to score. I’m going to score,” he said. “But my game won’t change. I will continue to be the player I have always been.”

He of course resumed scoring. But never the way he is now.

His goal in the Penguins’ 4-3 His team leader was 22nd overtime victory over the Flyers on this Friday night in PPG Paints Arena. And he has achieved that, let’s not forget, in only 37 games, after having missed injuries most of the opening month of the season. Of those 37 games, he now scored at least once in 19 of them.

Yes, more than half.

How?

The simplest formula is to mention his shooting percentage, currently at 19.5. That is number 1 in the NHL of all 26 players who have scored more than 20 goals, half a percent ahead of the great marksman of Winnipeg, Mark Scheifele. And it is number 1 in Rust’s career with, oh, a million miles or so, since the figure for his first five NHL seasons had been 10.7.

But again how?

The mantra of the old hockey scout is that snipers are born, not made. You hear it on the floor of the NHL Draft every summer. A child can be coached to defend, to be harder, even to create. But not to end. That part, they say, is innate.

I ran past Rust after training Thursday in Cranberry, and he brushed, albeit familiar.

