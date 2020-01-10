Bryan Rust understands that making the most of opportunities

Loading...

DENVER – Serious injuries to key players have been the dominant scenario in the Penguins season to date, dating back to Bryan Rust got a broken hand blocking a shot in the last exhibition match.

The Penguins have received high praise for how they handled this adversity, and rightly so, because it could have sabotaged their season long before it reached this stage.

As difficult as it may be to see, however, there could be an advantage to what they have experienced, because having so many unavailable players has given the guys like Sam Lafferty, Stefan Noesen, Joseph Blandisi, Andrew Agozzino and Thomas Di Pauli – players who otherwise would not have been able to be on the list of major leagues in 2019-2020 – a chance to show what they can do at this level.

There is, Rust noted, the potential – and the precedent – for a silver lining to come out of an obviously grim situation.

