Bryan Rust, Jack Johnson help Pittsburgh to collect along Bruins

PITTSBURGH – Jack Johnson and Bryan Rust scored goals in the third period when the Pittsburgh Penguins gathered to defeat the Boston Bruins Sunday 4-3.

Pittsburgh trailed 3-0 in the first period before scoring four unanswered goals. Johnson scored a short goal and Rust added his 21st of the season.

Dominik Simon and Teddy Blueger also scored for the Penguins, who won six of their last seven games and 10 of their last 13.

Sidney Crosby has points in four straight games since the return of nuclear muscle surgery. Crosby, who had two assists on Sunday, has three goals and eight points after missing the previous 28 games.

Matt Murray recovered from a shaky start and made 34 saves for Pittsburgh. Murray, who won his fifth consecutive game, made successive starts for the first time since November.

David Pastrnak scored his 37th goal, and Patrice Bergeron scored his 21st and Anders Bjork his eighth for Boston. The Bruins have 13 wins in their last 20 games against the Penguins, but they are non-profit in their last six visits to Pittsburgh.

Pastrnak has 11 goals and 24 points in his last 17 games. He is the first Bruins player with 70 points in 50 or fewer games since Cam Neely and Adam Oates in 1993-94.

It was only the second time since 2010-11 that the Bruins lost in regulation after leading three or more goals. Boston was 200-1-6 in that scenario, with the only loss coming April 4, 2011, when the Bruins scored the first three goals before the New York Rangers scored the next five unanswered.

Jaroslav Halak made 18 saves for the Bruins.

Johnson tied the game to 3 with a short-handed goal 1:41 in the third. He hit Halak against the blocker side with a shot from the top of the circle.

Rest gave Pittsburgh a 4-3 lead when he scored at 12:35 of the third. The pass from Evgeni Malkin from behind the net has put Rust in the gamble.

The two teams met for the second time in four days. The Bruins won the first two games of the season series, both in Boston. Pittsburgh scored 24 seconds in the game on Thursday, but the Bruins reacted with four straight goals.

Boston scored twice in the first 2:02 on Sunday.

Bergeron scored 11 seconds in the game, 3 seconds shy of the fastest goal to open a game of the regular season by a Bruins player. Bjork scored the Bruins’ second goal when he defeated Murray with a glove-side wrist shot from the slot.

Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 3-0 lead at 15:07.

Simon got one back for Pittsburgh 1:37 after the third goal from Boston. Blueger cut Bruins’s lead to 3-2 when he scored 33 seconds in the second. Crosby set up the Penguins’ second goal with a pass between the legs from behind the net to Blueger, who converted in the front.

COMMENTS: Boston C David Krejci missed his second consecutive game with an injury to the upper body … Bruins F David Backes made way on Saturday. Boston plans to assign it to Providence of the AHL. … Crosby has points in seven straight home games against Boston, including five multipoint efforts. … Sunday’s game was the 600th consecutive sale of Pittsburgh, a streak that includes regular season and play-off games and series until February 14, 2007.

NEXT ONE

Bruins: Host Vegas on Tuesday.

Penguins: visit Philadelphia on Tuesday.