Bruton: Fine Gael “claims” to be the largest single party

Minister Richard Bruton has denied that Leo Varadkar’s leadership in Fine Gael “failed” in his first election as party leader.

He told Ivan Yates that he hoped his party would be the largest single party.

This was followed by the results of an exit survey in which Fine Gael (22.4%), Sinn Féin (22.3%) and Fianna Fáil (22.2%) received around 22% approval.

Mr. Bruton said: “Fine Gael, from this survey, is certainly in line to hold more seats than many predicted we would hold.

“So we would certainly have the expectation that we could be the largest single party.

“And of course there is a difference in connection with the government building initiative

“It will be difficult – there is no doubt it will be difficult – but it was difficult last time.”

“I think people will look at how the Dáil works. I think Fianna Fail will think badly about how trust and care served their interests.”

“I think there will be a lot of thinking about how to get such a result.”

When asked whether “Project Leo” had failed in the elections, Mr. Bruton said: “No way – I think it was Leo who single-handedly brought us back last week.”

“I think his performance was very, very strong.

“I think he felt very comfortable in his panties.

“Of course, when it comes to explaining complex guidelines, it is much more difficult than someone who only requests changes – knowing that no one is looking at the fine print on the can side.”