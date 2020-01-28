Brutal Photoshop to Jennifer Lopez! Attention to what can be seen in the photo!

Jennifer Lopez has turned 50 and is great, but it seems that there are times when she thinks she is not. You just have to see one of her last published photos to realize it.

In it she made very clear photoshop in her waist in a selfie in the sink that surprised her followers a lot.

In fact, one of them blames that event with a message in the comments and the New York singer, who in no way apologizes or justifies, seems to have opted for a forward flight with a rather bad excuse: “Oh for God, it’s just a stain in my mirror, it’s not Photoshop.”

Retouching photos is in vogue with celebrities and it seems Jennifer Lopez also fell in, something she didn’t need.

In the Superbowl with Shakira

Jennifer Lopez will be one of the major attractions of the Superbowl that she has already attended Shakira have fun on stage in preparation for one of the major sporting events of the year and where she is expected to share achievements with the Colombian.

The event will be seen all over the world and many are waiting for the surprise that Jennifer Lopez has warned that she has saved for that event.