Bruno Mars Teams with Disney for upcoming music film

Bruno Mars and Disney have signed a deal to develop an upcoming music film. The singer will co-produce and shine in the upcoming project, which was announced Thursday.

Although the plot and other details of the film have not yet been revealed, Mars went to social media to reveal the news of the joint effort. “If your heart is in your dream / No request is too extreme / If you want a star,” he wrote the video post in which he played the Disney classic from Pinocchio, “When You Wish Upon a Star,” on the piano.

According to a statement, the project will be a ‘theatrical narrative function with a music theme’. This will be the first major film role from Mars; he previously voiced a character in the animated Rio 2 from 2014 and portrayed an Elvis imitator in the 1992 Honeymoon in Vegas.

In January, Mars collaborated with Charlie Wilson to release ‘Forever Valentine’, a song on which Mars sang backup vocals and co-wrote with Wilson, Micah Powell and Seth Reger, and co-produced the stereotypes and D ‘with his production team. Miles.