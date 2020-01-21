Bruno Fernandes ’Man Utd transfer sets up‘ unusual contract clause ’but Sporting bait‘ self-assured ’he will participate - The Sun

The proposed move from BRUNO FERNANDES to Manchester United will be delayed under an “unusual” contract clause.

But the midfielder of Sporting Lisbon, 25, has told a close friend that he is “confident” that he will join this window on the side of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fernandes has an ‘unusual’ clause in his Sporting contract Credit: EPA

The Daily Record report that Fernandes and his agent Miguel Pinho are entitled to a payment of £ 4.3 million if Sporting receives a formal offer “equal to or greater than” the offer made by United.

And the compensation seems “to be” paid regardless of whether Sporting agrees to sell or not.

SunSport has already told you that the clubs have also been a little bit apart when it comes to bonus payments.

These include United who win the Premier League and the Champions League.

Another add-on identified by Ed Woodward, vice-president of the United States, is a payment if Fernandes de Ballon d’Or wins.

Sports fear United is so far behind in terms of team power that there is only a small chance that they will win something during the Fernandes contract.

Instead, they want United to raise their down payment to ensure that they are getting closer to receiving their full rating.

Old Trafford transfer chefs have suggested paying £ 34 million in advance with another £ 25.5 million in add-ons, but Sporting could have £ 60 million.

United is believed to have resisted attempts to include more realistic bonuses, such as for scored goals or assists.

The Daily Record adds that other clubs line up a move for Fernandes – but not until the summer.

That is when Financial Fair Play budgets have been reset.

The Record quotes a “good friend” from Fernandes who says that the player “has faith” that a January deal will eventually be agreed.

Fernandes added speculation about his move yesterday when he posted a cryptic message on his Instagram.

He shared a photo of Simba of the Lion King with the caption: “Be someone that nobody thought you would be.”

The switch from Bruno Fernandes to Man United comes closer as Sporting and the English club meet at the first bid in the middle