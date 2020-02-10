Bruno Fernandes and the team at Man Utd relax on deckchairs during the break from mid-winter Marbella training – The Sun.

MANCHESTER UNITED players were seen chilling on deckchairs in Marbella after being put through their paces by Chef Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the winter sun.

While Storm Ciara has caused chaos in the UK, the United stars have been able to relax and team up as they prepare for the final section of their campaign.

New signing Bruno Fernandes relaxes next to compatriot Diogo DalotCredit: BackGrid

Jesse Lingard grinned as he rolled down his cell phone while chilling on a sun lounger

Nemanja Matic is expected to leave Manchester United at the end of the season. Credit: BackGrid

Bruno Fernandes was scrolled through his cell phone while sitting on one of the couches next to compatriot Diogo Dalot.

Red Devils fans hope that the 25-year-old has enough contact with his new teammates to leave an immediate impression of his return.

The £ 55m man finally arrived in Old Trafford last month after a lengthy chase – and his best form will be needed to fight on three fronts by May.

The evil Jesse Lingard smiled as he relaxed on his cell phone and lay in the sun.

United fans will hope that the break can revive their unfortunate English international … or at least that he’s not back on his Snapchat account.

Nemanja Matic looked thoughtfully at his lounger, which will almost certainly be his last trip of this kind with United before he will probably move away in summer after his contract ends.

Before the trip, Solskjaer said: “The break will be used to recharge your batteries. The weather will be nicer and we will work on the completion, movement and overtaking.

“We have some new players and some who have come back after an injury.

“We are looking forward to the last months of the season.”

The Norwegian took a team of 20 to Marbella.

The group included newcomer Nathan Bishop, but there was no sign of Odion Ighalo.

The 30-year-old had to be left in Manchester because of fears he would not be able to return to the UK immediately if travel restrictions were tightened due to fears of the corona virus.

Another man who stood out due to his absence was Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman was last seen on Christmas Day 2 and the wanton midfielder continues to recover after an ankle injury in Dubai.

Scott McTominay was added to the 20-man team when he accelerated his recovery from a knee injury.

Lingard hopes to end his Premier League goal drought before the end of the season. Credit: BackGrid

Manchester United coached in the quaint Spanish SunCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe stepped up their injury recoveries. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

United will be back on Monday as they travel to West London to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The game is a top 4 six-pointer. Solskjaer hopes to win and narrow the gap between the two teams to three points.

The games for the Red Devils then become denser and faster. The Europa League season against FC Bruges begins the following Thursday.

Paul Pogba laughs and dances while training alone in Dubai while teammates from Man Utd fly to Spain