Brumbies coach Dan McKellar describes oven-like conditions as dangerous for the players

“We are talking about the wellbeing of the players, we have big men to run around with and they are in good shape, but I hope that next year is not nearly January 31st,” said McKellar.

“Your preparation time is limited and it is dangerous, it really is.”

The ACT has been sporadically shrouded in smoke for more than two months, depending on the wind, and the Brumbies had to move their training to Newcastle for 10 days before the season.

Super rugby officials set air quality security guidelines last week as bushfire smoke continues to exist in Canberra and Melbourne.

The Big Bash League, W-League and WNBL games were canceled in Canberra this summer due to smoke, and conditions were closely monitored by officials on Friday.

The Brumbies have to give up in a glowing GIO stadium before the first Super Rugby match against the Reds. Credit: Getty

McKellar described the ongoing disaster as “fairly close to home,” affecting the family fortunes of team members Ryan and Lachlan Lonergan.

Brumbie’s skipper Allan Alaalatoa repeated his coach’s comments and wants the season to start later next year.

“Yes, it was warm and we definitely felt it,” said Alaalatoa.

“We knew it was going to be hot. I was just proud of the boys, how we dug deep and worked through it.

“Hopefully it’s a bit later next year.”

