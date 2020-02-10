Bruins unique, successful blueprint appears to be hard to beat

They are an Original Six club that tortures the most popular hockey team every spring, won a championship last June and is currently on top of the NHL rankings.

But if you don’t watch out, you can overlook the Boston Bruins.

Despite a setback on Sunday afternoon for the humble Detroit Red Wings in Detroit, the Bruins – who led a six-game winning streak in that tilt after a 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday – occupied the penthouse of the NHL. Boston has the highest team saving rate in the NHL; gives fewer goals per match than any other team in the competition; has the second best power play and the fourth best penalty kill. David Pastrnak has a real chance at the Rocket Richard Trophy and an outside shot at the Art Ross.

Most of the recent discussions in the Atlantic Division focused on mobilizing Tampa Bay Lighting, who are 18-2-1 in their last 21 trips that go back to December 23. However, Boston went 13-4-3 in the same period, allowing it to retain a five-point advantage over the hard-loading Bolts (which, mind you, hold two games).

Every team with Pastrnak has an inherent amount of high-end flash. But, with the possible exception of the St. Louis Blues club that defeated seven games in Boston last year, I’m not sure if another NHL outfit even comes close to the Bruins in terms that the whole is larger than the sum of the parts.

The top players at Boston – Charlie McAvoy and Jake DeBrusk – came in 14th overall. The other Eastern Conference teams in the Boston stratosphere are littered with top-of-the-board selections, as Pittsburgh, Washington and Tampa Bay all have at least one first overall pick in the line-up and several top-four lined-up players . The Toronto Maple Leafs club that continues to lose to the Bruins in the playoffs has two top selections.

The brain is further confused by the fact that so many of Boston’s top choices of the past generation or two play elsewhere. I have not checked the GM manual recently, but I am pretty sure that the path to eternal struggle is not often crossed by the trade in top five design talents such as Joe Thornton, Blake Wheeler (drafted by Arizona, signed by Boston ), Phil Kessel and Tyler Seguin. (Don’t tell me I’m the only one hoping that Boston – looking for a minor secondary offense – again pleads Thornton for a Cup-run 14 years after he exchanged it.)

What you can bring there is possibly the biggest signing by the free agent of all time in Zdeno Chara, finding a division rival for a keeper like Tuukka Rask (they really have the Leafs number) and crushing trip home late in the first round and then. That terrifying first line was built with a 25-overall pick in Pastrnak, plus second-rounder Patrice Bergeron and third-rounder Brad Marchand. Throw in an unsigned gem like Torey Krug and you go to the races.

Unfortunately for oppressed teams, I am not sure if blueprint can be simulated. At the same time, everything that superstar teams have to beat is needed.

Other weekend takeaways

• We can’t talk about Bruins’ weekend without mentioning that Jeremy Lauzon got a two-game suspension for this headshot for Derek Stepan in Arizona.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYi6BiYAzMc (/ embed)

• I was recently ready to throw in the towel on the Winnipeg jets, but they fought – literally – back to a positive position. The Jets placed back-to-back home wins and defeated the Ottawa Senators on Saturday and a Chicago Blackhawks team that they are fighting for a wildcard spot with on Sunday.

Nathan Beaulieu dropped the mittens in both cases and embodied the spirit that Winnipeg has shown lately. One of the positive points for the Jets is the fact that they won these games on home ice, where they were only 12-12-3 in the season that started the weekend; back-up Laurent Brossoit defeated the Sens for his first win since December 10 and support staff continues to attack while Andrew Copp scored the winner against the Blackhawks.

After losing seven out of eight to close January, Winnipeg – who has not allowed more than two goals in the last five outings – collected nine of the 10 possible points in February while playing top league games such as Boston and St Louis (twice), as well as teams, tries to stay ahead in the rankings such as Chicago and Nashville.

• Speaking of leftovers, remember that Matthew Tkachuk had nothing to do with fighting? He has pulled a 180 in that position, building on his Battle of Alberta beef with Zack Kassian by dropping the gloves with J.T. Miller beaten 35 seconds in Calgary’s 6-2 of the Canucks on Saturday night. Meanwhile, earlier that day in Winnipeg, Brady Tkachuk threw knuckles with Jets captain Blake Wheeler. These are four attacks combined for the cheerful Tkachuk boys in about two weeks.

• When you have a season like the New Jersey Devils, take your small wins wherever you can. Consecutive shutouts for MacKenzie Blackwood, who made 37 saves to clear the kings on Saturday, certainly qualifies as a win. It will be interesting to see how the 23-year-old performs while rebuilding New Jersey trying to determine what it has and does not have in its organization.

Ranking lists red and white

1. Toronto Maple Leafs (29-19-8) – Terrible third periods versus Anaheim on Friday and the Habs on Saturday prevented the Leafs – now with Jack Campbell in the goal – from achieving all four available points in the weekend.

2. Winnipeg Jets (28-23-5) – Patrik Laine himself had a weekend, set off a hat trick against the Sens, 24 hours later another goal against Chicago and five points in total.

3. Vancouver Canucks (30-21-5) – The Canucks were 14-4 outperformed in losing three consecutive games, including the loser Calgary laid on them in Vancouver on Saturday.

4. Edmonton Oilers (29-20-6) – Digging a 2-0 hole Saturday night to beat Nashville was huge for the Oilers and hopefully we can keep coach Dave Tippett on his word as he says Connor McDavid’s bruised knee is nothing to worry about.

5. Montreal Canadiens (27-23-7) – With captain Shea Weber on the shelf, another defender – Marco Scandella from Montreal – experienced a moment he will never forget, leaving a game against the Leafs in the third with a big weaker. The fact that his team won the win is the icing on the cake.

6. Calgary Flames (28-22-6) – The victory of the Flames over Vancouver – following coach Geoff Ward who tore them a new one – was their first regulatory win in nine attempts and exactly what they needed to finish to kick a crucial road game with four games on the west coast.

7. Ottawa Senators (18-26-11) – It is five Ls in a row after the setback in Winnipeg. Ottawa has scored no more than two goals in the last four outings.

The week ahead

• Alex Ovechkin gets his next crack at the 700 target club on Monday night when the capitals host the islanders. “The Great 8” is 698.

• Can we call Columbus the best surprise of the season so far? The Blue Jackets are visiting Tampa on Monday evening in a battle between glowing teams.

• Jacob Trouba returns to Winnipeg on Tuesday for the first time since he was treated to the Rangers last June. Trouba has 23 points in the season compared to 37 from Neal Pionk, the blue lining that went the other way in that exchange.