Bruins take big win in Nashville on moms' trip

Boston’s latest victory broke the Bruins’ losing streak and spoiled the debut of new coach for the Nashville Predators.

David Pastrnak scored for the third game in a row, Tuukka Rask made 34 saves and the Bruins defeated the Predators 6-2 Tuesday night.

Danton Heinen, Patrice Bergeron, Chris Wagner, David Krejci and Charlie Coyle also scored for the Bruins, who ended a streak of three consecutive defeats.

“Whenever you get a balanced score, it takes so much pressure on the other guys,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. “It turns a lot of these one-goal games into two or three wins if they can pitch every night. That’s the point. “

The Nashville match marked the fourth annual Moms Trip, where mothers of all Bruins players traveled with to see their sons playing. They were also able to spend time together on Monday evening and admire the “city of music”.

Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund scored for the Predators, who lost five of the six. Pekka Rinne finished with 30 saves.

New Nashville coach John Hynes has lost his debut. Hynes replaced Peter Laviolette, who was fired Monday after five and a half seasons as head coach.

“Now that I have been on the bench with the players and gone through a match and seen the ups and downs and what it is going through, I really feel like I have a good understanding of some areas that I think we can improve on, “said Hynes.

Pastrnak scored the first goal of the match at 1:36 of the opening period.

While rolling on the right side, Pastrnak fired a slap just above the face-off point after Rinne on the glove side.

Pastrnak scored goals in three consecutive games and extended his point streak with a score of 11.

“We are a team that needs everyone and relies on them to play their game and bring it in every night,” said Bergeron. “I thought tonight was a perfect example of how we want to play, how everyone wants to participate, and when you do, most of the time, you will get the result. I thought we did it tonight. “

Heinen was 2-0 at 8:21 of the second.

From the high lunge, Heinen sent a shot from Predators defender Matt Irwin, who slipped in an attempt to block the shot, which beat Rinne high on the other side for his seventh of the season.

“Mentally, it kind of reminds you that you can do it,” said Heinen. “I’m just going to try to build on that and keep trying to work on the details and I think it will come.”

Forsberg cut Boston’s lead in half to 10:54 of the second.

With the Predators in a 5-on-3 power play, Forsberg shot from the high lunge wedged between Rask’s right arm and body.

“I know we are going to make changes to our game and I know everyone is going to participate,” said Predators forward Matt Duchene. “We have quite a group here. I know we believe in ourselves and believe in each other. “

Predators captain Roman Josi contributed to the goal. Josi has scored points in 11 consecutive games. It’s the longest point streak for an NHL defenseman this season

Bergeron’s power play goal at 17:42 of the second restored Boston’s two-goal lead and Wagner scored his first goal in a month at 2:51 of the third.

Granlund scored a power-play goal at 18:06 of the third, but Krejci and Coyle scored 22 seconds apart to close the game.

Boston is 15-0-5 when it leads after two periods this season.

Rask is 5-1-2 in his career against the Predators.

Bruins defenseman Torey Krug has three assists in a row.

The Bruins will host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

