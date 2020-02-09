Andreas Athanasiou broke a tie in the middle of the third period and scored an empty goal in the last minute, bringing the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday. Detroit is easily the worst team in the NHL, but the rebuilding of Red Wings has beaten the best Bruins in both games this season. Boston had won six consecutive wins until the Red Wings stopped the series with its second win in three games. Jonathan Bernier from Detroit made 39 saves. Tuuka Rask stopped 17 shots for the Bruins, who expected Jaroskav Halak to start before he felt ill. Brendan Perlini set up the Red Wings early in the second period and Torey Krug tied it early in the third. Athanasiou restored Detroit’s lead after a power play. He sealed the win with his seventh goal with 29 seconds left after Rask was drawn to give Boston an extra skater. Detroit took its first 2:07 lead in the second when Perlini skated around defender Brandon Carlo and his wrist shot passed Rask’s glove. It was Perlini’s first goal this season in 31 games. He was taken over in a trade with Chicago in October. The Bruins had canceled a goal by video review, which determined they were offside before Brad Marchand scored halfway through the second. Repeplay was not needed early in the third when Krug shot in an open net left by Bernier, who bit David Pastrnak’s fake shot before making a cross-crease pass. Thanasiou scored on a shot that came between Rask’s glove and the 7:10 post in the third, giving the Red Wings a 2-1 lead. Chris Wagner of Boston had the opportunity to tie the game with four-plus minutes remaining, but he shot wide from an open net. Jerins defender Jeremy Lauzon was suspended for two games without paying by the NHL for a check at Derek Stepan’s head from Arizona on Saturday and was given a match penalty. The 22-year old has one goal this season in seven games for Boston. Halak was relegated as a backup because the team said he wasn’t feeling well. The Red Wings defeated Boston 4-2 on November 8. They play the Bruins en route Saturday and in March. De Bruins hosts the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday evening.

