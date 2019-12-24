Bruins runs 4 goals 1st period to defeat Capitals

Loading...

Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork scored 27 seconds apart in a first four-goal period that chased Braden Holtby, and Charlie Coyle added a short hand goal to help the Boston Bruins beat Washington Capitals 7-3 on Monday. at night. He saves to break his losing streak of five games when the Bruins opened a 5-0 lead and sat down while the Capitals beat them 34-6 in the last two periods. Boston was deprived of another score when Washington hit the disc on its net account during a delayed penalty, but officials had inadvertently whistled the play. Patricia Bergeron had two goals, including an empty cap he made 7-3, and David Krejci had two assists and an empty cap. Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston, which stopped a three-game skid. The Capitals had won eight consecutive games in Boston and 16 of the previous 17 matches overall. Boston led 5-0 when Alex Ovechkin scored with about five minutes in the second period, and Lars Eller deflected a final Rask when a power play expired late. in the third to be 5-2. After Krejci's empty rattle, Garnet Hathaway took advantage of a span of Bruins to put the 6-3. Holtby allowed four goals in 11 shots for Washington, which had won 10 of its 12 previous games. Ilya Samsonov replaced him to start the second period and stopped three of the four shots he faced in almost 38 minutes. The leading Capitals of the Metropolitan Division had won each of the two previous meetings this season, but the leading Atlantic Bruins owned this beginning. DeBrusk scored about five minutes, and then Marchand put the 2-0 at 13:29 in the rebound of Pastrnak's shot. Before the announcement could be completed, Coyle pulled the disc from behind Holtby and Bjork hit it to put the 3 -0. Bergeron gave Pastrnak a 5-on-3 lead with one minute left in the period to give Boston a 4-0 lead. The Bruins almost had another goal in one of the strangest plays of the season. for tripping Ovechkin behind the Washington network, but before Boston could take possession, the Capitals hit the disk in their own goal. A repetition confirmed that an inadvertent hiss made the work die before the disc entered. Never mind. Coyle scored a short hand goal in the resulting power game to put the 5-0. It was the 100th goal of his career. NOTES: Bruins D Zdeno Chara missed his first game of the season to undergo jaw surgery that was injured during the Stanley Cup final. According to the Bruins, the metal plate and the screws that the doctors had inserted were infected, so they will be removed. Chara hoped to return for Friday's game against Buffalo. … Holtby was retired for the second time this season. … Boston D Torey Krug left after a blow from Tom Wilson and did not return. Wilson received a 10-minute misconduct penalty for fighting with 6:34 remaining in the game. UP NEXTCapitals: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.Bruins: Visit the Buffalo Sabers on Friday.

