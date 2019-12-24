Bruins ride 4-goal 1st period to 7-3 loss of Capitals – National

Loading...

BOSTON – Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork were 27 seconds back in the first quarter that Braden Holtby was chasing, and Charlie Coyle added a shorthanded goal to help the Boston Bruins beat the Washington Capitals 7-3 on Monday night.

Tuukka Rask scored 39 saves when the Bruins took a 5-0 lead and a 34-6 lead in the past two seasons.

Boston was stripped of another point when Washington hit the puck on its own net during a late penalty, but the referees accidentally blew the game.

Patrice Bergeron had two goals, including a 0-3 draw, and David Krejci had two assists and a 0-0 draw. Jake DeBrusk also scored a goal for Boston, which prevented a three-game skid. The Capitals had won eight games in a row in Boston and 16 of the previous 17 games in total.

Boston led 5-0 when Alex Ovechkin scored five minutes from time in the second half. Lars Eller deflected a goal to Rask when the power game ended in the third round to 5: 2. After Krejci's empty basket, Garnet Hathaway used a Bruins mistake to score 6-3.

Holtby allowed four goals in eleven goals for Washington, who had won ten of his last twelve games. Ilya Samsonov replaced him to start the second third and stopped three of the four shots he faced in almost 38 minutes.

FLASH 6, PANTHERS 1

TAMPA, Florida (AP) – Victor Hedman had two goals and one assist, Brayden Point had a four-point game, and Tampa Bay scored three power play goals in a win against Florida.

Point had one goal and three assists, Nikita Kucherov added one goal and two assists, and Alex Killorn and Mikhail Sergachev each scored Powerplay goals when the Lightning scored a 2-game skid with no win.

Andrei Vasilevskiy ended the season with 29 saves and improved to 15: 9: 2.

Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky scored a season high of six with 34 goals.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored the only goal for Florida, whose winning streak was interrupted in three games.

MAPLE LEAVES 8, HURRICANES 6

TORONTO (AP) – Mitch Marner scored two goals in the middle of the third round and increased to 59 seconds. Toronto defeated Carolina.

Tyson Barrie and Pierre Engvall sealed the win with an empty cute.

Jason Spezza, William Nylander, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Tyson Barrie all scored goals for the Maple Leafs, who have won five times in a row. Pierre Engvall sealed the win with a space.

Martin Necas and Erik Haula both scored two goals at the Hurricanes, while Brock McGinn and Andrei Svechnikov also scored one goal.

WILD 3, FLAMES 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Devan Dubnyk had his first shutout of the season and Joel Eriksson Ek and Luke Kunin scored when Minnesota Calgary faded out.

Dubnyk scored 22 saves in his third game and started for the second time due to a lack of time for a family affair. He has won both starts since his return.

Eric Staal added an empty net goal of 2:43 to seal the win.

Cam Talbot had 31 saves for Calgary.

FLYERS 5, RANGERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Kevin Hayes and Travis Sanheim each scored a pair to lead Philadelphia over New York for the fourth consecutive time.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel added his first career goal for Philadelphia, which improved to 13-2-4 at home. The Flyers competed with the Islanders to get the best home win percentage.

Jesper Fast scored for New York, who lost four out of five.

BLUE JACKETS 3, ISLANDS 2

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) – Vladislav Gavrikov scored late in the third half to lift surging Columbus over New York.

The Blue Jackets have won five times in a row.

Columbus improved to 6-0 in the last eight games when Joonas Korpisalo scored 35 saves for the win. Kevin Stenlund and Nathan Gerbe also scored the low-injury Blue Jackets.

Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal scored goals for the islanders who lost their third game in a row at the Nassau Coliseum.

SENATORS 3, SABERS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored two goals and led Ottawa via Buffalo.

Brady Tkachuk had one goal and two assists. Craig Anderson, who started for the first time since his knee injury on December 7, stopped 43 shots.

Zemgus Girgensons scored for the Sabers (17-14-7). Linus Ullmark scored 27 parades.

PREDATORS 3, COYOTES 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Roman Josi had a goal and assist, Pekka Rinne made 26 saves and Nashville defeated Arizona.

Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson also scored goals for the Predators, who won four out of five.

Lawson Crouse and Jakob Chychrun scored a goal for Arizona. Alex Goligoski added two templates.

CANADIA 6, JETS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Tomas Tatar and Phillip Danault each scored two goals and Montreal won their fourth game in a row against Winnipeg.

Max Domi and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and assisted the Canadiens, who won eight games for the sixth time. Brendan Gallagher had two templates.

Carey Price stopped 27 shots for Montreal (18-13-6), who last lost in Winnipeg on March 5, 2016.

Kyle Connor and Patrik Laine scored a goal for the Jets (21-14-2), who scored three goals at home. Mark Scheifele supported both goals.

Laurent Brossoit scored 42 saves for Winnipeg, which was 2: 4: 0 in the last six games.

DEVILS 7, BLACKHAWKS 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Travis Zajac defeated New Jersey's dominant second leg with a short-handed goal, and the Devils took on Chicago.

P. K. Subban, Damon Severson and John Hayden also scored in the second game when New Jersey won for the third time in twelve games. Jack Hughes scored his fifth goal in the first and Blake Coleman and Pavel Zacha in the third.

Nikita Gusev had three assists and Mackenzie Blackwood made 32 saves.

It was the game with the highest score of the season for the Devils and the worst loss of the year for the Blackhawks.

Chicago had won three out of four. Zack Smith scored in the first half and Corey Crawford saved 16 times in 20 shots before being pulled in the second.

