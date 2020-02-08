Bruins passes Coyotes for the sixth consecutive victory

Charlie Coyle scored two goals and the Boston Bruins defeated Arizona 4-2 on Saturday for their 16th consecutive win over the Coyotes. The NHL-leading Bruins earned their sixth consecutive victory. Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk each had a power-play score of 2:29 apart in the second period, and Coyle’s second was an empty-netter who sealed it in the last minute. game against the Philadelphia Flyers during the Bobby Orr era of 1970-1972 when the Bruins captured two Stanley Cups (’70 and ’72). Boston’s last loss to the Coyotes came on October 9, 2010, a 5-2 setback in what was a home game of Bruins in Prague. Tuukka Rask made 29 rescues for Boston, including a dive stop on the Taylor Hall wrist shot with about three minutes to play. Philip Kessel and Jakob Chychrun scored for Arizona, five of the last six games (1-3-2) in general and six in a row on the road. Adin Hill stopped 29 shots. Boston broke 2-1 ahead when Bergeron, positioned in the slot, redirected David Pastrnak’s shot from the left point behind Hill just six seconds into a power play midway through the second period. DeBrusk made it 3-1 at 2:35 PM when his point of Pastrnak’s shot from the left circle hit Hill’s glove, bounced up and dripped into the net between his right arm and body. Bruins defender Jeremy Lauzon received a match penalty for a check to the head on Derek Stepan late in the first and the Coyotes took advantage and advanced 1-0 to Kessel’s power-play goal 3:26 in the second. Rask saved, but defender Zdeno Chara managed the rebound straight to Kessel near the right circle, where he fired over a dive from the Boston goalkeeper. the edge of the fold that passes Charlie McAvoy’s beautiful backhand across the front. The Coyotes clearly had the best scoring opportunity from the first when Rask saved a brilliant glove on the Conor Garland wrist shot from the right circle. Garland, who had a wide open shot after a power play rebound, only looked up and smiled after Rask’s rescue. The Bruins had a 10-minute pregame ceremony in honor of Chara for recently reaching 1,500 career games and 1,000 with the Bruins – all as the team captain. He received a watch and a trip to every destination from his teammates, and a gold stick and a painting from the club that was presented by President Cam Neely. A video tribute was played on the scoreboard, including his highlights and congratulations from many of the star players of the competition. He was accompanied by his wife, daughter and two sons on the ice. He got a lot of loud cheers, with a fan shouting down from the balcony: “We love you Z!” Kessel, a former Bruin, played his 831th consecutive game and passed Andrew Cogliano for sixth place on the list of NHL of all time. Kessel has not missed a game since Halloween Eve in 2009. Boston won the first encounter in Arizona on October 5 with 1-0. The Bruins play on Sunday-afternoon in the Detroit Red Wings.

