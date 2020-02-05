Bruins extend winning series with victory over Canucks

Charlie Coyle had a goal and an assist, Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots for his third shutout this season and the Boston Bruins extended their winning series to four games with a 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.Brad Marchand, David Krejci and Karson Kuhlman also scored. Charlie McAvoy had two assists when Boston won for the fifth time in six games, leaving behind Washington for the best record in the Eastern Conference. Jacob Markstrom made 38 saves for Vancouver and kept his team close until the Bruins scored goals in the third period by Krejci and Kuhlman. The Canucks, second in the Western Conference, lost regulation for the first time since January 14 when they were locked out at Winnipeg with 4-0. Vancouver had since risen sharply and won five times for a 4-3 shooting on Carolina Sunday. The hope of Canucks to continue their point line faded when Boston controlled the pace from the start and surpassed Vancouver 13-6 in the first period. Rask stopped the few opportunities the Canucks had, earned his 48th shutout victory and improved to 11-0-6 this season at home. McAvoy set Coyle’s goal at 14:24 of the first period, brought Boston to 1-0 and assisted at Marchand’s goal with 4:25 in the second to a one-timer off the end of a centering pass from Patrice Bergeron. Markstrom stopped Chris Wagner midway through the second during a brief escape during Vancouver’s first power-play opportunity. Marskstrom later escaped with a second rescue against Coyle. The Bruins are 6-1-1 against Pacific Division opponents and 13-3-3 against Western Conference teams. The teams meet again on February 22 in Vancouver. Left winger Danton Heinen, who missed Saturday’s game in Minnesota after taking a puck from his foot the night before in Winnipeg, was on his way to Boston. The Bruins play on Wednesday evening in Chicago Blackhawks.

Charlie Coyle had a goal and an assist, Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots for his third shutout this season and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Brad Marchand, David Krejci and Karson Kuhlman also scored. Charlie McAvoy had two assists when Boston won for the fifth time in six games and was left one point behind Washington for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Jacob Markstrom earned 38 saves for Vancouver, keeping his team close until the Bruins got goals late in the third period from Krejci and Kuhlman.

The Canucks, second in the Western Conference, lost for the first time since January 14 in regulation when they were eliminated at Winnipeg 4-0. Vancouver had since risen sharply and won five times in a row for a 4-3 shooting at Carolina on Sunday.

The Canucks hopes to continue to blur their point lane while Boston controlled the pace from the start and surpassed Vancouver 13-6 in the first period.

Rask stopped the few chances the Canucks had, earned his 48th shutout and improved to 11-0-6 this season.

McAvoy set Coyle’s goal at 14:24 of the first period, brought Boston to 1-0 and assisted at Marchand’s goal with 4:25 in the second on a one-timer off the end of a centering pass from Patrice Bergeron .

Markstrom stopped Chris Wagner midway through the second short-lived escape during the first power-play event in Vancouver. Marskstrom came later with a second rescue against Coyle on an outbreak.

The Bruins are 6-1-1 against opponents of the Pacific Division and 13-3-3 against Western Conference teams.

The teams meet again on February 22 in Vancouver.

Left winger Danton Heinen, who missed Saturday’s game in Minnesota after taking a puck from his foot the night before in Winnipeg, was on his way to Boston.

The Bruins play on Wednesday evening in Chicago Blackhawks.

