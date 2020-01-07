Loading...

Bruins explore Tom Brady’s legacy, future with Patriots

Updated: 9:44 p.m. EST Jan 6, 2020

All the buzz around New England concerned the legendary quarterback Tom Brady and his future with the Patriots.

The discussion of whether Brady will stay with the Pats, retire, or join another team was even a hot topic for the Boston Bruins during their Monday workout.

“I think we really need to cherish what he has accomplished, what he has brought to the sport,” said Bruins captain Zdeno Chara. “Something that will probably never be done again.”

“He’s obviously the best quarterback of all time to play, but I think the fans have to open their eyes and realize how grateful they should be for being part of this organization,” said the winger. starring Brad Marchand. “He caught some heat but, you know, the guy is a legend.”

Brady, 42, is set to become a free agent for the first time in his 20-year NFL career and the Patriots have just suffered a disappointing playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans.

