Bruins Complete Record Regular Season

The Boston Bruins took down the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night by a 5-2 score. In doing so, they notched their 133rd point in the standings, the most in a single season in NHL history. They still have one more game this season to add to their total.

The previous scoring mark was held by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens with 132 points. In addition to the points record, the Bruins’ 64 wins set a record and were 13 wins more than any other team in the NHL this season. The previous record of 63 wins was held by the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning and the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Brad Marchand got the Bruins on the board in the second period to give Boston a 2-0 lead. Washington battled and cut their deficit to 2-1 following a Nick Jensen. Tomas Nosek put the Bruins back on top by two, but Tom Wilson scored on a power play for the Capitals to get back to within a goal. Boston quickly responded with a gal from Garnet Hathaway less than a minute later to put the Bruins back on top, 4-2. A late empty-net goal by Jake DeBrusk gave the Bruins the win and the record.

The Bruins have cruised through the season from start to finish and are 22 points clear of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference. Boston now has clinched the Presidents’ Trophy for the best record and, more importantly, home ice for the duration of the postseason.

Boston is now only the fourth team to lead the division for the entire season. The other three were the 1977-78 Montreal Canadiens, the 1984-85 Edmonton Oilers, and the 2008-09 San Jose Sharks.

Although the Bruins have sailed through the regular season, the team has focused on breaking the records are motivation to stay focused before the playoffs begin next week.

Despite the fact that the 1976-77 Canadiens set their mark during an 80-game season and in an era where games could end in a tie, that doesn’t take away from Boston’s dominating season.

The Bruins will face either the Pittsburgh Penguins or the New York Islanders in the first round of the playoffs. Boston is 3-0 versus Pittsburgh this season, with each game being decided by one goal. Boston is also 3-0 against New York, outscoring them 14-6 in the process.

David Pastrnak is far and away the leading scorer for the Bruins this season, with 60 goals and 111 points. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm leads in plus/minus with +50. In the net, Linus Ullmark went 40-6-1 with 1.89 goals against average and a .938 save percentage. Jeremy Swayman was also very solid with a 23-6-4 record with 2.21 goals against average and a .922 save percentage.

The Bruins recognize their regular season record but are focused on the big picture, winning the Stanley Cup. They haven’t advanced past the second round in the playoffs since 2018-19 and look to hoist their first Stanley Cup since 2010-11.