Bruins chasing Kovalchuk, Lundqvist out in NY?

Would someone take the first step? The recent Toronto Maple Leafs acquisition of fourth-line forward Kyle Clifford and back-up keeper Jack Campbell of the LA Kings aside, the NHL trading market is … inching … inching … ahead. Not even infamous early buyer, Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford has been able to crack the sludge of the NHL trade rumors. Toronto can use a CBA loophole to add more, Henrik Lundqvist is possible in New York and the Boston Bruins are back on their pursuit of Ilya Kovalchuk.

First some information about the situation of the Penguins keeper. A source tells us that some decisions about the “rotation” have been made (PHN +)

It is not groundbreaking news, but interesting how coaches should conduct the conversations and players should accept the proclamations, even if they disagree.

Speaking of keepers, The King may not be long before New York. Larry Brooks from the NY Post says this is probably the case for Henrik Lundqvist (NY Post)

More NHL trade rumors: The Boston Bruins are on the prowl again for Ilya Kovalchuk (Sportsnet)

Can someone explain why a team can have a salary of $ 90 million in the playoffs? The answer is that the limits for salary limits end in the regular season. But why?

The Toronto Maple Leafs seem to be ready to put Morgan Reilly on the LTIR until the play-offs, so they can add $ 9 million in salary and then activate Reilly for Game 1 of each play-off series (TSN)

Can you imagine an NFL team doing the same? Frank Seravalli also placed available third-line centers in the TSN story.

Transforming NHL trade rumors into proposed transactions: ESPN has NHL Insiders?! The ESPN hockey team made a swing of six NHL transactions that took place on the trading deadline. Among them, the Penguins and Minnesota (ESPN)

I think ESPN is in the right church, but the wrong bank with their penguins. No one who kept a close eye on the training camp would trade it. I really think Jason Zucker is ‘the man’, but it takes more than a second rounder for a 20-goal scorer who can skate like the wind and use the body.

Finally, there is something special in Columbus. Nothing came out of anything. Perhaps the only other team that can really feel Penguins’ injuries is Columbus, gathering around a newcomer and winning competitions.

“The King of Columbus” Elvis Merzlikins (Jackets Cannon)